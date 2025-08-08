8 Years Into Diabetes Battle, Deion Sanders’ Daughter Shelomi Forced to Take Stand Against Online Attack

Shelomi Sanders recently drew attention through a quiet, personal stand, rather than a dramatic moment on the court or a headline-grabbing play. Shelomi, the youngest daughter of NFL legend Deion Sanders, has had type 1 diabetes since the age of 13. As a junior at Alabama A&M and a determined college basketball player, she has spent years learning how to manage her health with her athletic goals. But the road wasn’t easy. “I was dropping a whole bunch of weight, and I just knew there was just something off,” she said.

“Being that young and getting diagnosed, it was pretty tough just because I didn’t expect to take on that much responsibility at a young age. I was just very insecure,” she explained. Balancing her life as an athlete with type 1 diabetes took a toll on her. And while Shelomi Sanders has learned to balance practices, classes, and routine blood sugar checks, some challenges continue to pop up unexpectedly. A recent comment on her Instagram upset her, so she decided to address it head-on, rather than staying silent.

A recent comment on her IG story read, “I have diabetes like you and you don’t always have to display the testing device on your body.” To which Shelomi replied, saying, “I just had to post this because old Shelomi would’ve taken this to the heart and been hurt and gone into a shell, but chilee let me make this crystal clear !!! I wear my devices proudly, especially after all the mental and physical battles I’ve been through dealing with T1D. If my devices make you “uncomfortable” pleaaaasee just ask yourself how much you think I care lol that’s a you problem not mine. Representation matters more than ever to me now because I wish there was someone I could look up to when I first got diagnosed at 13. I’m not gonna hide or feel shame for MY reality to fit YOUR comfort if you don’t like it scroll faster and mind the business that pays you—sincerely a PROUD TYPE 1 DIABETIC.”

Shelomi Sanders isn’t hiding anything anymore. Her insulin pump and glucose monitor are visible, and she’s proud of them. “I used to be so nervous about people seeing my devices,” she had once said. “Like, I didn’t want the attention or the questions. I just wanted to be ‘normal.'” But, over time, her perspective began to shift. “Now I’m like — this is part of me. I’ve come so far. Why would I hide it?” She has now begun posting videos explaining what her devices were and what she had been through.

“Ever since I shared my story, I’ve gotten so much love,” she shared. “I realized there are so many people just like me. I just wish I had more of an open mind when I first got diagnosed—but I’m glad I finally got here.” That confidence shines brighter than ever. Shelomi has started posting more photos of herself proudly wearing her devices. It’s her way of saying that this is real life, the real Shelomi, and there’s nothing to hide. Despite the chronic disease, Shelomi is still putting in work on the court. She played 26 games as a guard for Alabama A&M in 2024-25. The numbers tell the entire story, with 1.2 points, 0.4 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game; they are proof that she’s showing up while managing type 1 diabetes.

Shelomi Sanders’ journey with type 1 diabetes

Looking back, Shelomi Sanders recalls that the warning signs were there; she just didn’t understand what they meant. “I was so tired all the time and drinking like two gallons of water a day,” she admits. She and her family initially linked it to her father’s rigorous workout regimen. “We thought the weight loss was just from training and stuff,” she explained. But things took a terrifying turn one night when she began vomiting and couldn’t keep anything down. Her father, who was out of town, suggested she use NyQuil.

Her family rushed her to the emergency room. “When I got there, my blood sugar was 600 or higher… It was really high.” However, after a while, everything changed with Shelomi Sanders’ first post. “People were messaging me saying, ‘Thank you for sharing this,’ or ‘I thought I was the only one,'” she stated. “I didn’t expect it to reach so many people.” For the first time, she felt seen, and realized she was making others feel the same way. “It felt good to know I wasn’t alone, and that I could actually help someone else feel okay about it,” she said.

Ever since then, she has been open on social media, sharing the highs and lows of living with diabetes. “Now I just try to keep it real — whether that’s showing my devices or talking about a rough day. If it helps even one person, it’s worth it,” she admitted. Shelomi’s posts, videos, and unfiltered moments have become a quiet source of strength for many people suffering from chronic illnesses, especially young athletes.