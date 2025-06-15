1870-YD WR Makes Huge Dylan Raiola Confession After Ditching Kentucky for Nebraska

Well, Dylan Raiola might turn heads with that Mahomes-style swagger and pre-game rituals, but he isn’t stealing the spotlight just for show. Nebraska’s freshman quarterback didn’t ease into college football; he plunged in, instantly lifting the team from the doldrums to their first bowl game since 2016. He had growing pains—11 interceptions, inconsistent early play, and whispers about his frame—but Raiola never flinched. This guy consistently kept showing up, performing under pressure, proving his talent wasn’t just hype. That resilience didn’t just win over fans but also a 1,870-yard receiver who jumped ship from Kentucky for his final season, believing Raiola’s arm offered his best shot at a breakout year and Nebraska’s long-awaited rise.

Dylan Raiola wasted no time in making his mark in Lincoln. He completed 67% of his passes for 2,819 yards and 13 TDs, the highest completion percentage by any Husker freshman. That shows the kind of talent he possesses. Now? Coach Matt Rhule‘s already predicting his breakout season. “But he’s worked so hard at it. He knows everything inside and out. His body looks great. Tremendous shape. Where I see him growing is in the phases of leadership and the phases of mental toughness. Handling adversity. And I think he’s going to have a great year,” Rhule said.

But he is not the only one who believes in Dylan Raiola. Matt Rhule’s explosive wideout, Dane Key, is also going crazy over Raiola’s skills. Key enters the portal with 126 career catches for 1,870 yards and 14 touchdowns, looking for better opportunities. And things fell into place when WRs coach Daikiel Shorts Jr. joined Nebraska. Now, there were teams like Georgia and Ole Miss in the mix too, but Key wanted a QB whom he could trust, and Raiola became that trusted ally.

Key recognized Raiola’s strong leadership and work ethic and understood why he grabbed the QB1 position as a freshman. “He’s just the total quarterback,” Key said to On3. “He’s a leader. Everybody respects him around the building, not only because he’s the quarterback. The kid’s got a great work ethic. He doesn’t stop working. That’s what you want out of your quarterback.” So, after going through an immense transition under three offensive coordinators and three QBs in many years, Dane Key finally found the stability he was looking for.

Now, that wasn’t an easy decision for Dane Key, as leaving Kentucky, where his father, Donte Key, once played and where he grew up, made it tough. But for Key it was more about development. “It was just time for a change. I had three different offensive coordinators in three years. I just wanted some consistency. With three different offensive coordinators, I played with three different quarterbacks. It was just time for a change. Kentucky is my home. It’s where I grew up; it’s where my Pops played. So it wasn’t an easy decision, but it’s ultimately what was best for me.”

Since committing to Nebraska in late December, Dane Key has quickly built chemistry with Dylan Raiola. He calls Raiola the most talented quarterback he’s ever played with, proving it through hard work, not just words. Nebraska’s staff clearly believes in Raiola, surrounding him with talented receivers like Key and transfer Nyziah Hunter, who impressed as a true freshman with 40 catches for 578 yards.

On top of that, Dane Key and Dylan Raiola have been nearly inseparable this offseason—training together in Texas, grinding through film, and bonding with fellow receivers and tight ends. “We’re with each other all the time,” Key said. “From the time we get to the building until we go eat dinner together at night. We just went to Texas together. A couple of the receivers and tight ends, we went to Texas together. It’s just a non-stop relationship that we have, always talking to each other, whether that’s ball or not ball, always spending time with each other.”

No wonder, Raiola’s grinding himself alongside Key as it shows his loyalty towards the team, which makes him such a strong leader.

Dylan Raiola’s loyalty towards Nebraska

Dylan Raiola arrived at Lincoln with sky-high expectations. The five-star quarterback, son of Nebraska legend Dominic Raiola, was seen as the cornerstone of Matt Rhule’s 2024 rebuild. The pressure was immense. His freshman season showed both flashes of brilliance and struggles. He started strong, winning five of his first six games and throwing nine touchdowns.

A mid-season slump tested him, but he rebounded, winning two of Nebraska’s final three. Now, facing a crucial decision, Raiola must choose between the transfer portal – a common path in college football – and staying committed to Nebraska. “Everyone reached out to him,” Rhule said. “He could have taken the easy way out and left and gone into the portal and gone to someplace where he doesn’t have to do as much himself. But he chose to stick it out and fight. He came back, and I’ve been excited to see where he’s at.”

Raiola accepted the challenge and flourished with Rhule’s support. The coach commended his quarterback’s growing toughness and leadership skills. “Where I see him growing is in the phases of leadership and the phases of mental toughness, handling adversity. I think he’s going to have a great year,” Rhule said. Raiola’s decision to stay and lead stood out in an era defined by quick exits and transfer culture. Heading into the 2025 season, Raiola’s loyalty and toughness are setting an example for future players and solidifying Nebraska’s foundation.