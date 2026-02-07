FCS College Football Program to Join Mountain West Conference in 8-Figure Move – Report

For years, the question wasn’t if North Dakota State would jump to the FBS, but when and where. The Mountain West is now poised to provide the answer, a move that could redefine the Group of Five landscape. It’s the result of more than a year of quiet discussion between the MW and FCS powerhouses. Now, the FCS program may be getting what they’ve been looking for as sources report that a deal could be finalized as soon as this weekend.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, the Mountain West is in serious discussions with North Dakota State to add them as a football-only member, while other sports are expected to remain in the Summit League. This can come as early as this coming season. Now, this is a lucrative get for MW.

The FCS program has won 18 national championships, including the 2024 title and nine championships in 11 years from 2011 to 2021, which includes 10 FCS crowns. This history of dominance gives the program significant leverage in its move to a new conference.

According to reports, the Mountain West presidents have agreed in principle to extend an invitation. But money plays a big role here. So North Dakota State is expected to pay an eight-figure conference entry fee and a $5 million NCAA reclassification fee. That NCAA fee alone jumped from $5,000 to $5 million three years ago. Maybe it’s an attempt by power brokers to slow FBS expansion? Well, this is the cost of ambition in modern college football now. And NDSU knows exactly what it’s signing up for.

AD Matt Larsen has been clear about NDSU’s wishes to play at “the highest level” of D1 football. He also added that the school would “absolutely explore” the right opportunity. Now that the opportunity has arrived, they’re doing what others have tried before. Memphis floated a $200 million Big 12 entry proposal, Sacramento State offered eight-figure fees to multiple leagues, SMU, Cal, and Stanford sacrificed revenue for ACC access, showing just how much it costs to transition.

The Mountain West just announced a new media rights package with CBS Sports, Fox Sports, The CW, and Kiswe. It’s also navigating lawsuits involving the Pac-12 and five departing schools, with over $100 million in damages being sought. Adding North Dakota State brings stability, brand value, and credibility in this current situation. And then there’s the football part, which might be the least risky piece for the FCS program.

Is it the right move for the FCS program?

North Dakota State played in D2 before moving to D1 in 2004. Since then, it’s 9-5 against FBS teams, including a six-game winning streak from 2010 to 2016. Programs they defeated include Kansas, Minnesota, Colorado State, Kansas State, Iowa State, and Iowa. Their last two FBS losses against Arizona in 2022 and Colorado in 2024 were competitive games, not mismatches.

Since 2011, the FCS program has won roughly 90% of its games and collected 10 Missouri Valley Conference titles, with players like Carson Wentz, Trey Lance, and Grey Zabel being NFL-bound. If the deal is finalized, the Mountain West would have 10 football-playing schools in 2026. Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State departed for the Pac-12.

NDSU would join as a football-only member alongside Northern Illinois, with Air Force, UNLV, Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State, Wyoming, Hawaii, and UTEP. This move is about finally aligning the logo of the most attractive brand left in the FCS with the level they’ve been playing at for years.