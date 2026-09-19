18-YO College Football Player Allegedly Stabbed to Death, Teammate Injured in Tragic Incident

For 18-year-old Marvins Antoine, joining the UMass Dartmouth football team was supposed to be his big leap forward. But before the freshman running back could even make his college debut, his dreams were cut short in a tragic late-night incident. Just weeks into his first semester, the young athlete lost his life after a violent altercation outside a local venue, leaving his team and family shattered.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Marvins Antoine was allegedly stabbed shortly after midnight Saturday in Providence, Rhode Island. It happened after a fight that started at Mezzo Lounge spilled into a nearby Wendy’s parking lot. He suffered stab wounds to the chest and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, per Football Forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was not the only one caught in the chaos. His teammate, 19-year-old freshman defensive back Kensley Macean, was also stabbed during the violent clash. Macean received injuries to his head, neck, and left arm. Doctors treated him at the hospital for non-life-threatening wounds, but the psychological scar on the team is going to take much longer to heal.

Antoine and Macean had been at Mezzo Lounge with other UMass Dartmouth teammates earlier in the night. Police said the club appeared overcrowded, with doors being closed to keep more people from entering. Then things went sideways.

ADVERTISEMENT

UMass Dartmouth freshman running back Marvins Antoine was st*bbed to de*th at the age of 18 just after midnight Saturday. Antoine was pronounced deceased upon arrival at Rhode Island Hospital. pic.twitter.com/94RkD5tHRe— Football Forever (@fballforeverhq) September 19, 2026

“There was an altercation between a female and some of the victims that were in line,” Providence Police Col. Oscar Perez said. “And then the altercation moved over to the parking lot of the Wendy’s.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That is where Antoine was stabbed. And now investigators are trying to figure out how a night that started with college kids hanging out ended with an 18-year-old losing his life.

Police identified 19-year-old Chukuwnonso Uzoma Eze as the suspect after investigators used license-plate reader footage to track the vehicle allegedly used to leave the scene. He was later found on the UMass Dartmouth campus. He has been charged with murder. Police have said additional charges could follow as the investigation continues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eze is not a member of the football team. Perez also said investigators have no indication that Eze and the victims knew each other before the incident. Police are still interviewing witnesses, reviewing surveillance footage, and examining evidence to determine what happened before the stabbing. While that side is still developing, the loss for Antoine’s family and the people who knew him isn’t.

Marvins Antoine was from Boston and graduated from BMC Durfee High School in Fall River. The 5’10 and 180-pound freshman RB was still at the very beginning of his college football career, not appearing in a game this season. He had barely gotten started, with lots of practice and games supposedly ahead of him. He had talked about wanting to reach the NFL and dreamed about eventually playing alongside or against people he grew up with. But in a sad and unforeseen turn of events, his teammates are now mourning him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loved ones mourn the loss of Marvins Antoine

Orlando Delgado, a former teammate of Marvins Antoine’s, revealed a heartbreaking confession he had made.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He always wanted to say how he wanted to be in the NFL,” he said. “He always wanted to either have me and him be on the same team or me and him play against each other and go touchdown for touchdown. He was super loyal. He was an example setter. He was just always a good person to be around.”

His former youth basketball coach, Shawn Thames, remembered him similarly, calling him a bright and talented player and writing about the shock of waking up to the news of his death. UMass Dartmouth also released a statement after the news.

“The entire UMass Dartmouth community mourns the loss of Marvins Antoine,” it read while extending condolences to the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corsairs (1-2) had just played Friday night, losing a close 23-21 game to Framingham State. Now the football team has to deal with something that has nothing to do with the scoreboard. There will be another kickoff. But for Antoine’s teammates, coaches, friends, and family, football is going to feel very different now. He was 18, starting college. And his life was cut short before he ever got the chance to see where football could take him.

RIP Marvins Antoine.