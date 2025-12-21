18-YO Malachi Toney’s Mom Shares Tough Truth After Miami WR Overcomes Biggest Adversity

Malachi Toney was the reason for Miami’s win on Saturday. The freshman WR, after a devastating mistake against Texas A&M, quickly bounced back with a tiebreaking touchdown to secure the (10-3) win for the Hurricanes. Seeing his son turned out to be the star that night, Malachi Toney’s mom applauded his efforts, sending him valuable advice.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Words of encouragement for the young men coming up,” Ms. Toney, Malachi Toney’s mom, wrote on X. “Keep your faith, never let 1 play define you, LET IT FUEL YOU!!! Keep pushing, keep fighting, keep going. Most important KEEP GOD 1st. James 2:20 G.A.B.O.S.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Malachi Toney, the three-star recruit of the Hurricanes, played his first CFP game on Saturday. In what was supposed to be the biggest game of his career so far, Toney dropped the ball when the scores were tied (3-3), with seven minutes left in the game. Texas A&M’s Dalton Brooks recovered the ball.

Teammates surrounded a visibly upset Toney on the bench and encouraged him to stay positive. It helped the 18-year-old quickly bounce back to score an 11-yard rushing touchdown with 1:47 left on the clock. The last-minute touchdown changed Miami’s fate to seal the win.

“That’s the best thing you can ask for,” Toney said, happy with that redemption. “You fumble, then you come back, and the coach trusts you enough to put the ball back in your hands with the game on the line.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t the only thing Toney did on Saturday. He added four punt returns for 82 yards against Texas A&M, and the longest punt return was 55 yards, that cut shortly before halftime, or it would have been another touchdown for the freshman.

Throughout the season, Toney played a big role in the Hurricanes’ success. He had 89 receptions for 992 yards and eight touchdowns. Toney also rushed 98 yards in 20 attempts for one touchdown. He also broke the school’s single-season reception record on Saturday, surpassing Xavier Restrepo’s 85 receptions record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He’s truly a valuable addition to Miami, and as his mom applauded, he’s a great fighter. Ms. Toney was not the only person who applauded the freshman wide receiver.

Even the head coach appreciated Malachi Toney

After the game-winning touchdown, Miami’s head coach, Mario Cristobal, from the sidelines immediately reacted to Toney’s bounce back. He credited his positive approach and his teammates for believing in him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What he’s shown all year long… he’s unfazed,” said Mario Cristobal on ESPN. “He’s unaffected. He trusts his teammates. His teammates trust him. When that ball came out, look how many teammates ran to him and said, “Hey, man. You’ll be all right. You’ll be back.”

Supporting Malachi Toney in the rushing game was Mark Fletcher Jr, who helped crack the Aggies’ defense, carrying the ball 17 times for 172 yards, averaging 10.1 yards. Fletcher Jr rushed to the Aggies’ territory, reaching the 16-yard line, which ended in the game-changing touchdown.

With this win over Texas A&M, Miami qualified for the Quarterfinal game against the No.2 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on December 31st. It would be interesting to see if the 18-year-old could turn the appreciation into motivation and continue to dominate in the upcoming games.