$70M Bill Belichick & GF Jordon Hudson Grab Attention With Latest Budget Saving Move

Bill Belichick has spent nearly five decades showing why he’s one of the greatest NFL coaches ever. So naturally, the internet lost its mind when the 6x Super Bowl-winning coach and his 25-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, were spotted flying economy.

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A viral post by Dov Klieman on X showed Bill Belichick sitting among regular passengers despite carrying an estimated $70 million net worth. He was busy on his phone while Hudson adjusted her seat and smiled at the camera as she settled in. And somehow, in a time where influencers rent private jets just for the sake of photos, the legendary former New England Patriots coach boarding with Group C earned him the title of “a true role model on and off the field.”

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This isn’t just a one‑off moment. Past reports from teammates show Belichick has often chosen coach‑class comfort over first‑class luxury, seeing no reason to spend extra when it doesn’t help him win football games. By his own reputation, Belichick has always treated money like cap space: something to be managed, not wasted.

This is a man who spent 24 years in New England squeezing every ounce of value out of football players, assistant coaches, and game plans. Some people fly economy because they can’t afford better. Others do it because they grew up watching every dollar, and Bill Belichick fits this pattern. Fans almost expected him to behave like a celebrity billionaire when he’s never acted like one.

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Bill Belichick built his fortune through coaching dominance, not business ventures. Between 2016 and 2024, reports placed his Patriots salary between $12.5 million and over $20 million annually. Some estimates even pushed that figure closer to $25 million in certain seasons.



Bloomberg later suggested Bill Belichick may have earned nearly $200 million during his 24-year run with the Patriots. Now he’s in college football with North Carolina after signing a five-year, $50 million deal in December 2024, averaging $10 million annually. But this viral moment was never really about flying economy. It became another example of how much public attention surrounds Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson, whose relationship has stayed under constant internet discussion ever since it became public in 2023.

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Hudson, meanwhile, has become a storyline herself. Reports from WRAL revealed that her Massachusetts-based company, TCE Rights Management LLC, has been filing trademarks connected to Bill Belichick branding. Names like “Chapel Bill,” “Chapel Bill (Bill’s Version),” “All-Belichick Team,” and “All-Time Belichick Team” are all part of the expanding portfolio.

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The WRAL report says Hudson has started at least 16 companies in Massachusetts and filed more than 20 trademark applications in 2025 alone. Many of them are connected to Bill Belichick’s image and his business rights. So yeah, the couple may be flying economy class, but there’s nothing small or ordinary happening behind the scenes. But as usual, fans are divided. One side sees discipline and humility, while the other sees a 74-year-old football icon dating someone young enough to be mistaken for a graduate assistant.

Fans turned one flight into a Bill Belichick debate

People are used to celebrities flying first class, so this sighting caught their attention. “Bro won multiple Super Bowls and still boards with Group C like the rest of us,” one fan wrote. Seeing Bill Belichick sitting among regular passengers almost made him feel more authentic to fans.

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Belichick’s football identity was built around ignoring outside noise, so this fan dropped an interesting take. “Bill Belichick has $70 million and still sitting in coach is the most on-brand thing he’s ever done, the man genuinely does not care what anyone thinks about him and never has,” they wrote. Flying economy is like a continuation of the same philosophy.

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But not everybody viewed it in a positive light. One critic fired back, saying, “What’s he trying to save money for?? He can’t take it with him in that casket.” If you’re rich, people think you’re supposed to advertise it. So Bill Belichick refusing to do that somehow irritates people.

Others took direct aim at the relationship itself. “Role model…. I’m dead. Dating a girl who could be his granddaughter. What a pillar to the community, Dov,” another person fired. That 49-year age gap criticism has followed the couple since day one, and it’s not disappearing anytime soon.

And then came perhaps the most cynical reaction of all. “She’s going to have everything he’s ever owned when all is said and done,” another added. That comment shows the ongoing skepticism surrounding Jordon Hudson’s growing involvement in Bill Belichick’s public and business affairs.

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As for the economy flight, maybe the UNC head coach doesn’t care about any of it. He’s likely somewhere watching film right now while the internet debates his boarding pass.