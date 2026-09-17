89-YO Morgan Freeman Shares Why He’s Breaking Long TV & Media Hiatus for ESPN College GameDay

Morgan Freeman had stayed away from live television since February, when he appeared on The Today Show to discuss The Dinosaurs and The Gray House. Now, months later, the Hollywood legend is back on the live-TV stage, but not for a movie. This time, it’s Ole Miss vs. LSU, and the reason behind his return makes it even more special.

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He made an appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ and announced that he would be the guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay for this weekend’s Ole Miss vs. LSU game. When McAfee asked the 89-year-old legend why he chose to take on the role at his age, his answer was simple: love.

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“Well, obviously, I agreed to do it because I’m married up with this lady, who is a professor at Ole Miss, and we are intimately familiar with what happens there. I have my own feelings about Ole Miss, in football and basketball. I’m looking forward to being there on Saturday, and I’m looking forward to this game, I promise you,” said Freeman.

The lady in question here is former justice and legal studies professor Linda Keena, who has been with Freeman for nearly eight years. The couple keeps their life very private; however, they have made numerous public appearances together.

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On top of that, Freeman and Keena donated $1 million to Ole Miss to study policing and reform on campus, further highlighting Freeman’s deep connection to the university.

The legendary actor has made several courtside appearances at Ole Miss basketball games and has become a familiar face at the arena.

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Two years ago, he grabbed headlines when Auburn’s Johni Broome accidentally collided with him during a play. Freeman jokingly tugged on Broome’s jersey, only for the forward to swat his hand away, unaware of who he was.

On top of that, another reason he loves Ole Miss football is the fact that he was raised in Mississippi and now permanently resides in Charleston. When he was previously asked by Garden & Gun why he chose to live in the state despite being able to afford to live anywhere in the world, he simply said, “I realized it’s where I was happiest. It’s where I belong.”

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Due to his age and health struggles, including severe nerve damage and fibromyalgia due to a near-fatal car accident in 2008, Morgan Freeman has significantly limited his public appearances, particularly on television.

Well, this will be his first time as an ESPN College GameDay guest picker. Just before him, Glen Powell was the guest picker for the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Texas Longhorns game.

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Freeman will join a panel featuring Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, and Nick Saban to pick his team. Interestingly, when the news was shared on social media, Herbstreit added a simple comment: “Unreal” to it.

Being a lifelong Ole Miss fan, Morgan Freeman’s choice seems almost certain, especially considering that Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, is one of the main reasons behind his support for his home team. However, LSU is not a team that should be underestimated, particularly under the guidance of Lane Kiffin.