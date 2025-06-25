80-Year-Old Football Legend’s Doubt on Arch Manning’s Heisman Run Gets Crushed With Cold ‘Quinn Ewers’ Truth

With just two career starts under his belt, Arch Manning is stepping into the spotlight as Texas’ new starting quarterback, following Quinn Ewers’ move to the NFL. The 21-year-old is already creating a buzz, with fans excited to watch him lead. His calm presence and sharp accuracy have made him not only a Heisman favorite but also a projected top-10 NFL Draft pick. Still, not everyone’s buying the hype. A former Heisman-winning coach from Florida recently took a shot at Manning, raising questions about the early praise, his starting spot, and even how he stacks up against Ewers. Not the most encouraging start for Arch.

Manning is seen as a Heisman favorite (+700 odds), and Texas is expected to win the SEC, which cranks up the pressure. His stats through 10 games—63 completions on 95 attempts for 969 passing yards, nine touchdowns, two interceptions, along with 28 rushes for 115 yards and four rushing scores—only raise expectations. But legendary coach Steve Spurrier is throwing some cold water on the hype, suggesting Manning’s praise might be more about his last name than what he’s done on the field so far.

On the Another Dooley Noted podcast, Spurrier didn’t hold back. “They’ve got Arch Manning already winning the Heisman,” he said. “If he’s that good, how come they let Quinn Ewers play all the time last year?” Spurrier’s tone made it clear—he’s not convinced Manning is ready to be the guy. He questioned why a supposed “generational talent” would sit behind someone like Ewers, who was picked in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, especially with Texas chasing a College Football Playoff spot last year.

And sure, it’s a valid question. But isn’t it pretty common to trust an experienced quarterback over a rookie when you’re aiming for a championship run? Despite his 12 interceptions, Ewers threw for 3,472 yards and 31 touchdowns while completing nearly 66% of his passes. That’s why Steve Sarkisian stuck with him through big moments—like the SEC title game and the playoff semifinal. Still, Spurrier seems to want more clarity. “You’ll have to ask Coach Sarkisian why,” he said. “Hopefully, he’d say, ‘Because we thought this one was better than that one.’”

Spurrier’s comments directly challenge Manning’s readiness. While Arch had his share of highlight moments—like a five-touchdown performance and solid red-zone runs—Spurrier appears more interested in consistent, full-game execution rather than flashes of talent. Fair enough. But there was also that critical moment during the Georgia game, where Ewers got pulled after throwing two turnovers on 6-of-12 passing. Sarkisian benched him, showing he wasn’t afraid to make a change.

Manning came in but couldn’t do much better, leading two scoreless drives and even coughing up a fumble. So clearly, the issue wasn’t just who was better—it was about who could handle the moment. And when Ewers got hurt, Manning did step up without hesitation. That willingness to answer the call is part of why fans now support Sark’s QB. But that’s not all; the Quinn Ewers factor also comes into play.

Fans push back on Spurrier’s doubts

Spurrier’s remarks definitely stirred the pot, but fans haven’t exactly joined his side. Many are defending both quarterbacks, offering different takes on why Ewers was the starter and what Arch’s future might look like.

One fan quickly shut down Spurrier’s argument by pointing to Arch’s recruiting pedigree. “Maybe because he’s a 5 star talent and was leaving after regardless draft or not.” Their point? Sarkisian always had a plan—ease Arch in, avoid overusing him, and make sure his value is protected for the long haul, especially with the NFL in mind.

Another fan stood up for Ewers, saying the decision to start him wasn’t about favoritism—it was about grit and leadership. “Because Quinn was also a 5 star and #1 recruit and helped bring Texas back taking them to 2 back to back playoffs and he had one more year and he stayed didn’t chase the money it’s called good coaching a kid shows up everyday does the right things you that’s a guy you want to lead the team.” For this fan, loyalty matters just as much as talent.

Then there’s the strategy side. One fan explained that Sarkisian may have kept Manning off the field more often to avoid giving NFL teams too much tape too soon: “Because sark wanting quinn to have his final year? its not rocket science holy hell, why would he play arch a ton so teams can get film on him before he even starts a full season.” That logic actually holds up—less exposure can mean fewer flaws for scouts to pick apart.

There’s also the business angle. One fan thought starting Ewers had more to do with helping him boost his NFL stock: “So Quinn can head into the draft with a good stock! Ding don.” It’s a reminder that in today’s college football, managing image and timing can be just as important as game-day performance.

Another fan brought it all back to trust and planning. “Loyalty and I belive there was a plan in place.” For them, this wasn’t a quarterback controversy—it was a methodical build, setting both guys up for success in their own way.

So now, the question becomes: Can Arch Manning live up to the expectations that come with his name, the preseason hype, and all the eyes on Texas in their SEC debut season? The pressure’s real. And so is the belief—from fans, coaches, and even critics—that this season could define Manning’s legacy before it even starts. All that’s left is for Arch to prove it on the field.