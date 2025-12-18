2142-Yard QB From Cam Ward’s Lineage Becomes Portal Option for Mike Norvell & FSU

Florida State’s Mike Norvell is seemingly back to square one. Last year, a disastrous 2-10 season had prompted him to pluck quarterback Thomas Castellanos from the transfer portal. Now, exactly one year later, Norvell is again scanning for a veteran arm. Will a 2,000-yard passer from quarterback Cam Ward’s lineage pique his interest?

On Wednesday, Pete Nakos reported that Incarnate Word quarterback EJ Colson is expected to enter the portal. The redshirt freshman has displayed proven accuracy and dual-threat capabilities during his tenure with the Cardinals. Appearing for ten games, he chipped in 16 touchdowns for 2,142 yards and four interceptions. He wasn’t just limited to aerial attack but also recorded 287 rushing yards and three scores. The 6’1, 190-lb quarterback comes packed with potential, flashing the same kind of promise Cam Ward showed as a freshman.

Before his explosive season at Miami, Cam Ward, a zero-star recruit, arrived at Incarnate Word and won over the fans right away. He threw for 2,260 yards and 24 touchdowns with four interceptions, winning the Jerry Rice award. What came next defined his legacy with the Hurricanes. Showing similar potential, EJ Colson might appear to be a lucrative option for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles. The redshirt sophomore might easily mold himself into FSU’s offense as well, all thanks to offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn.

As a former four-star recruit, Colson had a stellar high school portfolio. After throwing for more than 5,000 yards and 68 touchdowns and 16 scores on the ground, he led Cedar Grove to two Georgia state championship appearances and a title. He caught Gus Malzahn’s eye and came to UCF. At the Knights, he redshirted and appeared in three games.

For his sophomore season, he transferred to Purdue. However, after a brief stint with the Boilermakers, he left for Incarnate World. Already worked under Malzahn’s high-tempo playbook, Colson might be interested in developing under him again.

On the other hand, Malzahn had already recruited Thomas Castellanos, who had worked under him at Central Florida. Will he be interested in recruiting Colson again as well? Given Florida State’s quarterback woes, it is highly likely.

Glenn Brock, Kevin Sperry, Greyson Labiad, and Luke Douglas currently form the quarterback room at the Noles, but what Norvell’s looking for is experience. Although Colson has just started for one season, he exhibits enough potential to be their next starting quarterback.

Currently, with the transfer portal expected to be filled with talent, Norvell will have numerous options to consider.

Will Mike Norvell target Ohio State’s Lincoln Kienholz?

After losing the QB1 battle to Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz hasn’t received much playing time. With Sayin expected to lead the offense next season, Lincoln will be struggling to get game reps, though it’s not as if he hasn’t had any opportunities at all. According to 247 Sports analyst Brenden Sonnone, Kienholz can be a potential option for Mike Norvell.

“Lincoln Kienholz couldn’t break through as Ohio State’s starter, as he was jumped by true freshman (and Heisman finalist) Julian Sayin,” Sonnone stated, talking about his game. “He puts a nice zip on the ball, but displayed inaccuracy while on the run. Kienholz is still a work in progress, given the lack of in-game experience.”

Kienholz hasn’t declared for the draft. Nor has he announced his intention to enter the portal. The Buckeyes are expected to go deep into the playoffs. But with one year of his eligibility remaining, the junior signal caller may be looking for a life as a starter at another program.