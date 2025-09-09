Eli Drinkwitz Forced to Defend Himself as Beau Pribula Exposes Mizzou HC’s Unfamiliar Trait

Eli Drinkwitz is the heartbeat of the Missouri Tigers. Since taking the reins in 2020, he’s turned the program into a powerhouse. Three straight bowl appearances. A historic 10-win season in 2023. Top it off, a Cotton Bowl win over OSU. As of now, about the 2025 squad, Drinkwitz says it’s “the most talented football team that I’ve had since we’ve been here.” So, he’s all about recruiting, developing players, and building a winning culture that sticks. But now, starting QB Beau Pribula reveals an unexpected side of Mizzou HC Eli Drinkwitz.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On September 8, during an appearance on SEC This Morning, Beau Pribula sat down with Peter Burns and Chris Doering to talk all things Mizzou, and Eli Drinkwitz. Here, Burns fired the question: “Answer me this, because CD said earlier he didn’t think that Eli Drinkwitz, which was cool, is Drink cool.” Then Doering jumped in, adding, “He’s a nerd. He’s our boy. He’s a nerd at heart. But I mean, the guy somehow has the ability to relate. Come off cool too, right?”

But Pribula didn’t hold back. With a straight face, he declared, “I don’t think Coach Drink is cool at all.” The candid moment gave fans a rare, humorous peek behind the curtain at Missouri’s HC. And now, Eli Drinkwitz crashed Beau Pribula’s interview to defend himself, joking, “I’m the dorkiest guy in college football and I embrace it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the Tigers’ coach isn’t all jokes; he knew Missouri had to swing for the fences early against Kansas. Trailing 21-6, he didn’t panic. “I felt like our defense would have been able to hold them and get the ball back if you didn’t get it,” he said. And the plan was clear: be bold. “Our philosophy is rhythm, attack, execute,” mentioned Drinkwitz. “Execution means playing well under pressure. And that’s what you have to do to win football games.” So, aggressive and confident: that’s how he expected Mizzou to respond, and they delivered. But while Missouri came out on top against Kansas, the matchup was exactly what Drinkwitz had envisioned.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Eli Drinkwitz’s biggest confession

The Tigers’ home crowd showed up in full force at Faurot Field, and it made all the difference. From kickoff, the stadium was alive, packed with 57,321 fans per Mizzou Athletics, creating a deafening roar that challenged Kansas every step of the way. Coach Eli Drinkwitz couldn’t hide his excitement, telling the media, “This is the Missouri that I’ve always dreamed of and believed in. I’m going to encourage our fans to continue to do this.” So, for Drinkwitz, the energy and passion from the Tiger faithful were exactly what he had envisioned for his program. But the fans’ intensity wasn’t just for show; it fueled the team on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Here, Safety Daylan Carnell noticed the difference immediately. “The crowd and stuff like that, I feel that felt different. I definitely felt the energy from the crowd,” he said. Then TE Brett Norfleet added, “When we rolled up to the game today, I saw so many Mizzou fans, more than I’ve ever seen, and I think it means a lot to our fans.” In short, Faurot Field was hostile, loud, and electrifying, giving the Tigers a clear home-field edge. Even Kansas felt the impact.

Despite the loss, Jayhawks HC Lance Leipold praised the environment. “It was intense… a lot of enthusiasm and emotions on both sides,” he said. And for Drinkwitz, seeing the stadium buzzing with energy wasn’t just about one win; it was the standard he wants for Missouri moving forward. Now loud, passionate, and unyielding, the Tiger fans delivered the environment that their HC had always dreamed of.