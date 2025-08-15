Eli Drinkwitz Makes Clear O-Line Statement After Rewarding Beau Pribula and Co.

So, here’s the deal: Mizzou was nowhere near playoff contention, but Eli Drinkwitz has totally changed the game. With two straight 10-win seasons, a top 25 finish, and grabbing blue-chip recruits, this man turned their fate. Despite that, they are starting this season at the No. 32 position in the AP poll. But Drinkwitz isn’t sweating that as he’s looking towards the bigger picture. And that’s solidifying his offensive line. After some work, he’s finding consistency up front—the kind that could quickly turn them from “receiving votes” to “ranked” if they show early impact.

With Missouri’s first game approaching, less than a fortnight away, the two biggest challenges for the offense remain unresolved: the quarterback competition and the offensive line changes. Sam Horn and Beau Pribula keep trading blows with no clear winner while Eli Drinkwitz continues to make adjustments to the starting lineup. “Sam Horn and Beau, both of them have been very good in fall camp,” he told Finebaum. “Both of them have really managed the situation really well. Hasn’t been a ton of separation.” And it looks like Drinkwitz finally got his OL together.

When the conversation shifted to the OL, Drinkwitz offered a surprising level of certainty. “I think (the quarterback) is the biggest question mark on our team,” he said on the Paul Finebaum Show. “I think we’ve solidified exactly what we’re doing at the O-line position.” Missouri notably revamped its offensive line earlier this week. On Monday, they shifted preseason All-American guard Cayden Green to left tackle, moved right guard Dominick Giudice to left guard, and inserted Curtis Peagler at right guard. Center Connor Tollison remained, while Keagan Trost stayed at right tackle. Now, only Tollison is playing the same position as last season.

However, “solidified” doesn’t guarantee this lineup for Week 1. Reporters observed it in three consecutive practices, but Missouri might revert to its earlier setup. A closed practice Saturday in St. Charles and the next open media viewing on Monday could reveal if the change is permanent. Mizzou likely didn’t envision this during spring practice or after their second scrimmage. The plan was for Jayven Richardson and West Virginia transfer Johnny Williams IV to compete for the starting left tackle spot, with Logan Reichert, Jaylen Early, Brandon Solis, and Whit Hafer in the mix.

Now, Williams has moved to right tackle, possibly as a backup to Trost, and Richardson has lost his first-team reps to Green recently. This shift means Giudice, who rarely played left guard in college, will now start there alongside Green, while Early remains with the second unit. The late offensive line changes are certainly raising questions. Though offensive line coach Brandon Jones aimed to avoid a “musical chairs” situation this spring, the Tigers are reshuffling 60% of their line just two weeks before their Central Arkansas opener.

Perhaps Drinkwitz is giving Richardson a temporary boost with this shake-up. Maybe Green is the definitive solution at left tackle, Giudice’s versatility will pay off, and Wilson or Peagler will be SEC-ready. Or, this could be a last-minute attempt to find a fix. But until then, this is what it is. Now, with his Ol’ Eli Drinkwitz, he is also focusing on his team’s physical strength.

Eli Drinkwitz’s thoughtful move for his team

Missouri’s 14th fall camp practice was anything but a breeze. Players rotated through demanding drills—special teams honing onside recoveries, Brett Norfleet excelling in one-on-ones with sharp routes, and Logan Muckey scoring after a long catch. In this phase, “execution week,” as Eli Drinkwitz calls it, minor errors are forgiven, but every detail is crucial. With Saturday’s road scrimmage at Lindenwood University fast approaching, physical and mental exertion were at their peak.

After practice, Eli Drinkwitz surprised the team with an unexpected announcement—a full day off on Thursday. As ABC17NEWS reported on August 13, Beau Pribula and team would get this break before Friday’s final practice before the second scrimmage. This wasn’t just a reward; it was a strategic decision to prepare the Tigers.

And Drinkwitz has clearly stated why it’s important for his team, as he wants his team to be sharp and focused for Lindenwood. This simulates a road trip, addressing last year’s away game issues (2-3 versus 7-0 at home). And Saturday’s scrimmage mirrors a real game day, including travel, crowd noise, sideline protocols, and high-speed play.

Even Vanderbilt understands the importance of rest to maintain team performance. Their first padded practice of fall camp was disappointing, with head coach Clark Lea unhappy about the low energy and costly mental errors, particularly false starts and pre-snap penalties. Lea deemed the performance “unacceptable” and warned they “can’t afford to take the field the way we took it today” if they want to succeed. With a day off scheduled for August 6, he encouraged players to use the break to recharge mentally and physically before returning with renewed focus on Thursday.

For veterans, it’s about refining habits, while younger players get a feel for the pressure they’ll face. And the timing of the break couldn’t be any better, as camp fatigue sets in, impacting hamstrings, reflexes, and focus. This pause isn’t about relaxing; it’s about maximizing performance on Friday and Saturday. So one thing is clear for Eli Drinkwitz: recovery is a part of the plan, not a luxury.