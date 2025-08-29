Eli Drinkwitz Makes Emotional Statement as Sam Horn Injury Puts Dent on His QB Plans

Missouri QB Sam Horn’s night came to a heartbreaking halt against Central Arkansas. He left the game with a lower-body injury and later appeared on the sidelines in crutches and a full leg cast. A team spokesperson confirmed he would not return. “First off, my heart goes out to Sam. What a great competitor. I’m disappointed for him,” a MU coach told SEC Network after the 3rd quarter. Although “Beau has played a very good, efficient game and taken care of the football, so that’s exciting to watch. But there’s a part of you that’s just sick.” So, what was Eli Drinkwitz’s plan at quarterback?

Here’s the thing: originally, Sam Horn was set to take over in the second half after Beau Pribula ran the first. Instead, Horn checked in during the middle of the second series. On his first play of the season, he powered up the middle for a six-yard gain. But it was short-lived. An injury forced him straight to the sidelines, throwing a wrench into Drinkwitz’s QB strategy. Now, as the Tigers’ quarterback plan falters, Eli Drinkwitz issues an emotional statement.

On August 28, Missouri insider Zach Sweet shared Eli Drinkwitz’s reaction to the sudden injury news. “Football is a great game, but it’s just a game,” said the Mizzou coach, his voice heavy with emotion. Although Drinkwitz didn’t dive into details, the weight of the moment was clear. It is yet to be seen how the quarterback play unfolds over the season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…..