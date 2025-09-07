Eli Drinkwitz Pulls Kanye West Stunt on Mizzou Voices Calling for His Firing

At a point during Missouri‘s most significant comeback in nearly a decade, Eli Drinkwitz probably sure would’ve wanted to use one of Billy Madison’s famous quotes. “Man, I’m glad I called that guy.” Because while the Tigers were busy storming back against Kansas, Drinkwitz was also waging another battle—against the chorus of voices calling for his job. Back-to-back 10-win seasons had bought him goodwill in Columbia, but not enough for one disgruntled fan, who wanted to know “if Eli didn’t win” against Kansas on Saturday. What came next wasn’t just a win, but a viral mic-drop. Eli hit him with a Grammy move.

“Guess we will never know.” Eli Drinkwitz went full Kanye West with his reply after the 42-31 victory. The fan said, “@MizzouFootball @CoachDrinkwitz…. If he loses to Kansas. He has to be fired. I would pull all month nil funding if I was a whale. Unacceptable.” It was a meme-worthy rebuttal that said everything without saying much at all. Mizzou had just handled their biggest rival in the Border War, and Drinkwitz had the last laugh—armed with a new contract extension through 2029, no less. The win wasn’t flawless, but in rivalry games, style points don’t matter. A win is a win, and this one arrived with a little extra internet spice attached.

“That guy,” he was glad he called? That would be Beau Pribula, the Penn State transfer quarterback who arrived in Columbia to mixed reviews. Skeptics wondered whether he could sling the ball after being used in a run-heavy gadget role in Happy Valley, attempting just four passes over 20 yards in 2024. The questions were valid. But so was Drinkwitz’s faith in him. On Saturday, it paid off in the most emphatic way possible.

Pribula was spectacular. He attempted 39 passes, completing 30 for 334 yards, shattering every career high along the way. His third-and-goal strike to tight end Brett Norfleet—threaded between defenders from the 11-yard line—might’ve been the throw of the day, a moment that tilted the scoreboard and momentum in Mizzou’s favor. Norfleet finished with two go-ahead touchdowns, while Kevin Coleman Jr. repeatedly moved the chains with precision route running.

Missouri Tigers’ balance was just as important as their explosiveness. Pribula’s legs forced Kansas into constant hesitation, while Missouri’s rushing attack chewed up yardage and clock. Eli Drinkwitz expanded his role. The fourth-down aggression (going 4-for-5) told the story. It wasn’t an accident; it was a belief. Belief that Pribula could diagnose coverages and deliver accurate throws in the flat, patience that would eventually pull Kansas’ defense apart. Missouri didn’t just escape—they imposed themselves, scoring 42 points and reintroducing their offense as a Big 12 force.

And that’s where the “glad I called that guy” line made sense. Pribula threaded the needle that led to Mizzou taking the lead late in the 3rd quarter. Pribula and the Tigers offense converted a combined 14-of-24 3rd/4th downs. That wasn’t an accident. For a QB once dismissed as limited, it was the defining step in proving he could be more.

Some other Mizzou fan made an “interesting” point to Eli Drinkwitz

Only in Columbia could a fan promotion turn into a mini-Border War spectacle. At a Missouri event this week, one supporter was handed the chance of a lifetime: split the uprights from 45 yards out and walk away $25,000 richer. But instead of lining up like it was just another halftime contest, the fan decided to make it personal—and viral.

Before even stepping into his kick, he pulled up his shirt to reveal “F KU” written boldly across his chest. The crowd roared, fully understanding the not-so-subtle jab at hated rival Kansas. Forget the prize money, forget the pressure of the moment—this was about sending a message. And in true rivalry fashion, he followed through by ignoring the uprights completely. Instead, he launched the football toward the Jayhawks’ sideline, almost as if the ball itself had been recruited for Mizzou’s century-old grudge match.

The kick wasn’t worth a dime, but it was priceless in terms of fan theater. Missouri supporters ate it up, Kansas fans bristled, and the internet did the rest.