Eli Drinkwitz Sees Surprise Roster Development in Fall Camp Despite QB Uncertainty

Brady Cook won’t be quarterbacking Missouri’s kickoff, a first since 2021. That might rattle some fans, but inside Eli Drinkwitz’s locker room? No fear, just belief. Although the QB battle has been fierce. Redshirt junior Sam Horn vs. PSU transfer Beau Pribula. But from spring to fall, both have grown, and both have impressed. On top of that, both will likely see snaps against Central Arkansas. But the true starter? That answer may wait until Kansas in Week 2. So, one thing’s clear; uncertainty at QB hasn’t shaken this team. If anything, it’s fueled its fire. But despite the QB uncertainty, Eli Drinkwitz’s 2025 Tigers are turning heads in fall camp.

Look, adrenaline runs high when it’s time to go to battle with your brothers. But before game day, the real war is fall camp. Yet, it forges bonds that can’t be broken, and teammates become family when you grind together 24/7. Following that, Missouri just wrapped up its second scrimmage of camp. And on Friday, head coach Eli Drinkwitz spotted something new: a surprise roster development that has Tigers fans buzzing.

On August 15, Missouri Tigers on SI reported that last Saturday, sophomore Ahmad Hardy was held out for rest. That opened the door for a young name to shine, freshman running back Marquise Davis. And shine he did. “Marquise stole the show with his effectiveness running the football today,” mentioned Eli Drinkwitz. However, the buzz carried into Monday’s practice, where Davis lined up with the 2nd team ahead of redshirt sophomore Jamal Roberts. That’s significant. Roberts served as the top backup last year behind Marcus Carroll and Nate Noel. So, for Davis to jump him now? It could be the first sign of a true freshman carving out a major role in Mizzou’s backfield. But not only Davis; another freshman RB has shown real growth in fall camp too.

Yes, Missouri’s backfield has a pair of freshmen worth watching: Marquise Davis and Brendon Haygood. Both have turned heads in Mizzou’s 2nd scrimmage of fall camp. And both have earned respect from teammates and coaches. Given that, Eli Drinkwitz has praised their progress, noting how quickly they’ve adjusted. While Haygood’s development is clear, Davis is the one stealing the spotlight. And the Tigers might have found their next big playmaker. As Drinkwitz’s words suggest that.

“Marquise Davis—an excellent runner. A true freshman who’s going to make an impact,” said Drinkwitz back in the spring. “He brings depth. He brings explosiveness. Exactly what we need in the backfield.” Well, Davis arrives in Columbia with plenty of buzz. And why not? At Cleveland Heights High, he was a 4-star two-way star. A safety, a hybrid LB, and now, a dynamic RB. So, he brings that same edge and energy to Mizzou’s offense. Following that, teammate Toriano Pride Jr. said, “Really, all of our running backs are hard to bring down. Especially the freshman, Marquise [Davis]. I got to give him his props. He’s not going down on one person.” But Haygood wasn’t too far behind.

Brendon Haygood may not crack the rotation right away, even as a fellow 4-star. But don’t overlook him. Because his strength? Pure speed. In high school, he doubled as a track star. He ran an 11.13 in the 100 meters as a junior. On top of that, he posted a 22.35 in the 200 as a sophomore. So, his time will come. Now, while the two freshmen RBs showed development, the sophomore showcased his leadership skills.

Eli Drinkwitz’s new transfer RB is emerging as a leader

Ahead of the freshmen sits Ahmad Hardy; a back with the tools to lead. Yes, Hardy is Missouri’s clear go-to option. The reason is very simple. He is a transfer from Louisiana-Monroe and a true sophomore. Surely, he’s young, but proven. And his resume speaks loud: 1,351 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in the Sun Belt last season. Right now, he’s ready to bring that same fire to Columbia and set the tone for Mizzou’s RB room. Hardy may only be a year older than Marquise Davis and Brendon Haygood, but he’s already playing the role of mentor.

He watches, he advises, and he pushes them to be ready. “They’re some pretty good guys,” stated Hardy. “They’re going to step up and make big plays for us if they get in the game.” And his message is simple: mindset matters. “It’s the SEC, so I know it’s a lot tougher. Going through the season, it’s going to get hard. We’ve got to keep going.“ Honestly, that’s leadership, and Hardy is setting the standard in Missouri’s backfield.

But in the SEC, expectations don’t stop on game day; they carry into every practice. Look, after Week 1, Eli Drinkwitz wasn’t thrilled with the freshmen’s effort. He called them out. By Week 2, they answered. So, it’s progress, and the hope is simple: keep building before the season kicks off.