Eli Drinkwitz Shrugs Off Mizzou Disrespect After Nick Saban Coaching Rumors Spark Hot Seat Buzz

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz isn’t shy about bold takes, and his latest is turning heads. At SEC Media Days, he pitched a 30-team CFB Playoff. That’s right—30. He argued it would boost fan engagement, give more programs a shot, and rake in revenue. Okay, think March Madness meets the gridiron, with auto-bids and play-in chaos. So, it’s ambitious? Absolutely. And outrageous? Maybe. But Drinkwitz is dreaming big.

Well, Missouri has been quietly stacking wins under Eli Drinkwitz. A 10-3 finish last season. A Music City Bowl dub over Iowa. Before that? An 11-2 campaign capped by a Cotton Bowl stunner vs. Ohio State. Back-to-back double-digit wins—and still, not enough love. No spotlight. No headlines. Just grit, grind, and silence. So the question lingers: why the disrespect?

On the July 18th episode of That SEC Podcast, Cousin Shane hit Eli Drinkwitz with the big question: Why no respect for Mizzou, even after back-to-back 10-win seasons? Drinkwitz didn’t flinch. He brushed off the noise with calm confidence. “Don’t matter. Let’s just have another one. I don’t care how many we have to have. Yeah. You know, I don’t care about what happened in the past. We got to—for us, it’s about consistency of performance. And this year is really important for us to have a consistent performance,” said Drinkwitz. So, no whining. No excuses. Just focus, consistency, and a chip on the shoulder. Honestly, classic Drinkwitz.

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Orange Bowl-Notre Dame at Penn State Jan 9, 2025 Miami, FL, USA ESPN analyst Nick Saban before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here’s where Drinkwitz’s confidence truly kicks in, and it’s not just coach talk. He sees the perfect storm brewing in Columbia. “We’ve got a great opportunity with the way the schedule sets up. We got a great opportunity with the players that we return. And we got a great opportunity because we have such a great fan base who gives us a home field advantage,” said the head coach. In short: with the stars aligning on the schedule, a stacked roster, and the roar of Faurot Field behind them, Missouri is locked in. So, Drinkwitz isn’t hoping—he’s expecting.

Why not? Missouri enters the 2025 season riding high, aiming to build on back-to-back double-digit win campaigns. With eight home games on deck—including heavyweight clashes with Alabama, Texas A&M, and border rival Kansas—the Tigers have a golden path. Eli Drinkwitz returns with a stacked squad, led by defensive menace Damon Wilson II, anchor lineman Cayden Green, big-play threat Donovan Olugbode, and electric runner Ahmad Hardy. So, with depth, energy, and momentum, Mizzou is poised to shake up the SEC once again.

And following that, Eli Drinkwitz said, “So, we got to take advantage of the opportunity. I’m not going to worry about respect or lack of respect. I… that stuff doesn’t matter. Just get after it, man. Let’s just get another win.” While Drinkwitz is focused on stacking wins and chasing a breakout year, the SEC buzz has shifted. With Nick Saban’s shadow still looming, rumors are already swirling about Bama’s future—igniting hot seat talk before the first snap of 2025.

Eli Drinkwitz feels the heat after Saban rumors

In CFB, coaches always walk a line between praise and pressure—but Nick Saban was the rare exception. With a legendary 292-71-1 record and 7 national titles, the GOAT earned more fans than critics. While Saban usually stays in his lane, this time his shadow looms over Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz. After Cousin Shane on That SEC Podcast hinted Drinkwitz could be in hot water if Mizzou stumbles early, the heat is on. “He’s in no jeopardy… but if he drops two of the first four…” warned Shane. Now, it’s not just the SEC schedule keeping Drinkwitz up—it’s the ghost of Saban too.

However, things took a sharp turn for Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz after Greg McElroy’s viral claim that Nick Saban might return to coaching. “Someone I trust thinks Saban isn’t done,” said McElroy, sparking SEC buzz. Days later, Drinkwitz joined the Jox 94.5 podcast on July 17 and didn’t waste time. “Is Greg on the air?” he asked with a grin. McElroy replied, “I’m here.” What followed was classic Drinkwitz—light-hearted, but pointed—as he shared a funny story, turning tension into a moment of charm on live radio.

Well, Eli Drinkwitz didn’t hold back, tossing playful heat at Greg McElroy. “Thanks for putting me on the hot seat,” he joked. “The board started checking my contract to see if they could swap me for Saban at Mizzou!” It was a light jab, but the tension was real. Drinkwitz, who made $9 M last season, is locked into a deal that only climbs higher. Now, with stakes rising, even rumors pack a punch in the SEC.