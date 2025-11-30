Eli Drinkwitz Wanted to Accept Mizzou’s $10M Extension For LSU or Penn State at This Exact Moment

Despite Missouri closing the regular season with a 31–17 road win over Arkansas, head coach Eli Drinkwitz’s future wasn’t fully certain until he signed a new six-year extension worth $10M. While his brief involvement in the 2025 coaching carousel with programs like LSU and PSU added to the uncertainty, it wasn’t the only reason behind his unstable situation. But it played a significant role in irritating the head coach to a great extent.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I was the leading bet getter for a job I never even interviewed for. Most people don’t know this, but we’re going out the tunnel against OU, and there were some fans yelling about me not going to be there, and it pissed me off,” said Drinkwitz. “And obviously we didn’t win the game, but it bothered me because it was a distraction to our team, and at that point, it was the first time I realized that this ain’t fair to them. And so I just needed to do what I knew I wanted to do.”

“This place has been nothing but great to me. So I just felt like we weren’t done yet,” said the head coach. “That North end zone (expansion) isn’t completed, and so my job here isn’t completed yet. I appreciate the way our administration handled it.

ADVERTISEMENT

There wasn’t any pressure or badgering or anything like that. Saturday night after the game against (Oklahoma), I sent (Mizzou AD) Laird (Veatch) a text saying, ‘Let’s get this thing done. Let’s finish this thing the way we want to finish it,’ and appreciate him having my back.”

That support came with significant development. Since taking over at Mizzou after a one-year stint at Appalachian State, Drinkwitz has turned the Tigers into a powerhouse. In six years, he’s coached 16 players to 18 all-conference honors and guided 17 Tigers into the NFL draft. Moreover, the Tigers have sold out 20 straight home games, breaking a record that stood since 1978.

Additionally, the head coach pushed them into being a contender in the Southeastern Conference, reaching a bowl game in each of his first five seasons. With a 45-28 record before the clash against Arkansas, Drinkwitz also became the second coach in program history to win double-digit games in back-to-back seasons (2023, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Sure, this season, Missouri has 4 losses, but before 2025, he turned in 11-2 and 10-3 seasons. That seals his future with the Tigers, and the head coach is crystal clear about his goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Eli Drinkwitz’s vision for the future of Mizzou football

Eli Drinkwitz has signed a new six-year contract averaging $10.75 million per year, keeping him at Mizzou through the 2031 season, as per the school’s Thursday announcement. While the program’s success brought that opportunity to him, the HC was quick to clear his vision for them.

“My family and I believe deeply in the vision and leadership from our administration and are incredibly happy to continue calling Columbia our home,” said Drinkwitz. “I’m committed to continuing our work to build Mizzou into a championship program.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s enough possibility, as the Tigers have been thriving under his leadership. Missouri has qualified for a bowl game for the sixth straight season ahead of their regular-season finale. Besides, the 2023 SEC Coach of the Year became only the second HC in program history to post back-to-back double-digit win seasons and holds the best home winning percentage in Mizzou history at .786.

“Under his vision and leadership, Coach Drinkwitz has transformed the standard for Mizzou Football,” said AD Laird Veatch. “We’re thrilled he will continue leading our team into the future.”

President Mun Choi echoed the praise and also revealed why he wanted to extend Drinkwitz’s contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the extension reflects not just a contract, when the $250 million Memorial Stadium Centennial Project opens in 2026, with a transformed north concourse, Mizzou football’s profile will rise even higher. What are your thoughts on Choi’s decision to extend Drinkwitz’s contract?