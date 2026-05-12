Eli Manning Addresses Arch Manning’s Texas Blunder That Had Steve Sarkisian “Ripping” Him

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is from a reputable football family. Alongside the popularity that comes with this, it also brings a whole lot of pressure. However, even in pressure situations, his family always comes through with help.

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In an interview, his uncle, Eli Manning, recalled a moment where he had to text Arch after Longhorns’ head coach Steve Sarkisian scolded him for a wrong throw.

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“I’m not going to be a person that’s going to be like texting you, ‘oh, you should have thrown it to this guy, you got to work on this…’ Eli Manning said on Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “It’s not going to be my style, but like’, ‘you want help on anything, I’m a text away’.If I see something, I will text him every once in a while. I remember, like Arch got his first playing time two years ago. End of the game, just got a few reps. You know, a third down.

“I could tell on film like he kind of forced a throw into cover two like trying to throw an out into cover to, and ended up throwing over the guy’s head. [He] got to the sidelines and Sarkisian was just ripping him. You know, my text was like, ‘hey, did Sark rip you because you tried to throw an out into cover two?’ And he’s like, ‘that’actually exactly what just happened’. And I was like, ‘yeah, you might not want to do that’.”

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Arch Manning and Steve Sarkisian share a strong relationship, as the coach was a main figure in Manning’s recruitment with the Longhorns. However, like every player-coach relationship, there are always highs and lows, and situations where expectations are unmet. This was the case with the pair in the game Eli discussed.

But aside from such moments, Sarkisian guided Manning to a decent 2025 season that was marked by a late improvement from the quarterback. Last season was his debut season as QB1, and he threw for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns, with seven interceptions.

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Alongside Sarkisian, Manning is lucky to have a family who have been in the sport long enough to understand how to manage the psychological aspect of the sport. Eli has chosen a soft approach in mentoring his nephew, rather than an overly meticulous system that could involve a bit of micromanagement. He believes that as an athlete, “you got to figure this out on your own a little bit.”

Eli’s careful approach is not a nonchalant one. Despite his gentle dealings with Manning, he ensures he is readily available to attend to any of his nephew’s worries. He repeatedly reminds Arch of how much of a help he is willing to offer, should he ever be in need of one.

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Eli Manning enforces one piece of advice on Arch Manning

Eli Manning has been a part of his nephew’s career since he was very little. Right before his eyes, he saw Arch surpass the Isidore Newman School records set by him and his brother, Peyton Manning. Truly, he may have given Manning a free hand in dealing with his career, but there is one aspect he chose to enforce his advice on him.

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“I think the only advice I told him was my move. I eventually learned that you never… you know, cellphones, and everybody wants a picture, and you’re trying to enjoy your college life. Or you’re at a bar or you’re with your buddies at dinner…

“I had a rule, I said it was a team rule that we’re not allowed to take pictures where alcohol is served. I was like, it’s just a good excuse, and people believe it. I still do it now. ”

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Arch Manning himself is quite a competitive and demanding athlete, as Sarkisian has said. Ahead of the 2026 season, he has been on a social media break for religious reasons, but also to help his concentration on his most important activities.