Eli Manning Admits Arch Manning’s Start Against Ohio State Made Him “Nervous” as He Shares Honest Feelings on Texas QB

You would think two Super Bowl rings and a career built on fourth-quarter comebacks would make Eli Manning immune to late-game stress. But as Ohio State and Texas traded blows in a nail-biting epic on September 12, even the NFL legend was sweating every snap. Eli Manning admitted to feeling a rush of emotions while watching his nephew, Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning, battle through a difficult first-half performance against the Buckeyes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I want him to play so well,” Eli Manning said on the Colin Cowherd podcast on September 17 when asked about how he feels when he sees Arch play. “I see how hard he works and how committed he is and everything he puts into this. So I want him to play well. I want him to win. I was nervous. I was quiet in that first half. It was such a weird start to the game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas had a sluggish start against the Buckeyes. The Longhorns fell into a 20-3 deficit heading into the fourth quarter. Not all of the offensive issues were on Arch. Texas RB Raleek Brown fumbled the ball on the first play. Ohio State went on to score a field goal.

During the Longhorns’ following drive, Arch Manning looked to have connected with Cam Coleman on a deep pass. But the Auburn transfer couldn’t hold on to the catch. The ball bounced off Coleman, and Ohio State CB Jaylen McClain converted it into an interception. However, Arch Manning also struggled to access the middle of the field in the first half.

ADVERTISEMENT

The struggles continued to start the second half. Even during the comeback, Texas had to convert two critical fourth downs to keep their drives going. However, by then, Arch Manning looked to have a grip on the game. Eli Manning was thrilled by Arch’s response to adversity. His calm demeanor allowed the sophomore to engineer three consecutive scoring drives in the fourth quarter.

“He stayed patient even early in that second half. They weren’t giving him anything. He didn’t have some shots. He missed a throw. He didn’t force anything down the field. He stayed patient and waited until they got the right calls. Got guys open, and then had three great drives to go win that thing. So I was fired up for him. I was celebrating that night alongside with him from New Jersey,” Eli Manning added.

ADVERTISEMENT

By guiding the Longhorns to victory, Manning became the first-ever Texas quarterback to defeat three top-10 opponents at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. He also remains a perfect 10-0 as a starter at home. After the victory, even Eli became a part of the celebration and texted Arch a simple message, “Way to stay patient.”

Arch Manning’s relationship with Eli Manning is built on a tight-knit family bond. Eli operates less like a critical coach and more like a protective mentor and supportive uncle for the Texas QB. When Arch needs help navigating his football career, he splits his questions strategically between his uncles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peyton Manning is his go-to resource for on-field X’s and O’s. If Arch asks Peyton about a two-minute drill or a defensive scheme, Peyton will famously leave him seven-minute-long, highly dense voice memos breaking down the tape.

Eli Manning, on the other hand, is his person when it comes to handling the psychological weight of stardom. Arch leans heavily on Eli to learn how to deal with New York-style media scrutiny, public expectations, and managing the immense pressure that comes with carrying the “Manning” surname. Eli has publicly praised Arch’s grounding, noting that he is a “sponge” who leads with humility rather than buying into his own hype.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Giants QB has even jokingly shared practical “uncle advice” with Arch, such as implementing a strict “team rule” to never take fan photos anywhere and serving alcohol to avoid easy media traps.