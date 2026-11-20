Texas QB1 Arch Manning’s legendary uncles have stood in this exact moment before and didn’t have to think twice about their decisions. Peyton Manning returned to play college ball in his senior year, despite being projected as the No.1 pick in the NFL draft.

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The former Ole Miss QB, Eli Manning, did the same and ditched the 2003 NFL draft after throwing 3,401 yards in his junior season. But now, times have changed drastically, and for Arch, the decision isn’t so simple.

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“Definitely not many that are staying five years [now]. When I was playing, that was the norm. I played five years,” Eli Manning said on Colin Cowherd’s November 19 podcast. “But I think he’s loyal to his school.”

Eli Manning’s comments come after multiple conflicting reports have linked Arch Manning to the transfer portal and going pro. In theory, both are suitable options for him, especially when the Texas O-line isn’t helping his draft case.

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Amid those rumors, Arch Manning also said Monday, while sitting with his teammate Connor Robertson in a presser, that he would be participating in Texas’ senior day activities.

“Yeah, I mean (Robertson) did it last year,” Manning said. “I’m doing it. I’m a senior, so I’m going to do it.”

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Manning’s comments don’t directly mean that the next game against Arkansas might be his last home game with the Longhorns. Connor Robertson, for instance, participated in the senior day activities before coming back for the 2026 season.

The Texas QB1 still has a year of elegibility left in his bag, and he might come back again, forgoing the draft just like his uncles. However, CBS analyst Rick Neuheisel indicated that Texas might not be the place he will return.

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“I think Indiana will be an interesting place to see if they’ll go after Arch to make him their next one-and-done quarterback,” Neuheisel said on Monday. “I wouldn’t be shocked at all if Arch ends up looking somewhere else.”

Of course, Texas has given him reasons to look elsewhere to bolster his NFL draft. Texas’ offensive line has been leaky throughout the season and ranks near dead last in sacks allowed (31) at the FBS level.

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Also, those interceptions we saw Arch throw against LSU were the result of a collapsing O-line. In the final game-winning pass that Arch threw to Raleek Brown, he had to overcome a sack and a reviewed fumble that was directly caused by Texas’ collapsing pocket.

Despite the ‘transfer’ rumors, Eli Manning’s take signals that the QB will remain a Longhorn if he decides to stay. The former Ole Miss QB also thinks Texas provides enough SEC competition, although he hasn’t yet talked to Arch regarding his final decision.

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“I don’t know if he’s coming back or he’s going to go pro,” Eli Manning said. “I don’t think he’s even thinking about that right now. After the season, happy to talk to him and give him some advice.”

For now, staying looks like a solid option for Arch. For one, the latest ESPN mock draft by Jordan Reid didn’t even have Manning in the first round, as he predicted Jeremiah Smith to be the 1st overall pick.

Another CBS Sports mock draft didn’t include Manning and kept him at Texas for the 2027 season. That might cheer up many Longhorns fans, but Texas must make tangible changes to its O-line to convince Arch to stay put in Austin.

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Nevertheless, Manning still has games and opportunities to show that he can play much better. Texas is within range to make the playoffs after the latest CFP rankings placed them at 5th position.

However, Steve Sarkisian making it past the second round remains quite unlikely, courtesy of the team’s protection issues. Because of it, the offense has become unidimensional, too, making the plays predictable.

Against Tennessee, the Longhorns managed to rush just 61 yards while failing to convert major third-downs against Florida. In all, it’s almost impossible to fix those issues overnight, and Steve Sarkisian knows it.

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The question is, will that push Arch Manning out of Texas next season, and will he suit up in different college colors?