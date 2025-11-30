$160M Ex-Ole Miss QB Shows Interest in Replacing Lane Kiffin in Playful Response

Oxford is witnessing an uncertain future. Lane Kiffin was supposed to make his decision public after the Egg Bowl victory. However, his delayed decision, accompanied by his reported threat to poach Ole Miss players, has the Rebels in an alarming situation. While the saga unfolds at Oxford, a former $160 million ex-QB has playfully expressed his desire to lead his alma mater.

On Nov. 30, a parody account posted that Eli has taken over as the head coach at Oxford, which is completely false. However, Eli Manning, holding a $160 million net worth, couldn’t help but enjoy the moment.

He responded in a playful tone, saying, “Coach Manning” has a nice ring to it.”

Manning is known for his witty, playful comments; however, he has been pretty clear about not wanting to comment on the Lane Kiffin saga.

Kiffin’s popularity has skyrocketed over the years. Along with his name surfacing on the college football HC hunt, rumors swirled around that he might be a good fit for the NFL.

Eli’s former organisation, the New York Giants, had fired Brian Daboll, and Kiffin’s name surfaced among the candidates. When Eli was asked to weigh in on the Kiffin to New York buzz, he remained mum.

“I’m staying out of that business,” he said.

The Mannings are a celebrated shot at Oxford. Both Archie Manning and Eli led the Rebels to new feats during their decades apart tenure. While Archie’s legend speaks of the Walter Camp Memorial Trophy and more. Eli’s Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award sits on the shiny showcase at the Ole Miss campus.

It’s been decades since the Rebels watched Archie and Eli throw snaps at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium. But their legacy keeps on thriving. Entering the campus, visitors are greeted with a “Speed Limit 18” sign. But those placards are more than that. It’s a tribute to Archie Manning, who wore the #18 jersey during his college days. Meanwhile, for roads that require a further reduced pace, the 18-speed limit dips to 10, in remembrance of Eli Manning’s contribution to the program.

Eli Manning cherishes his Ole Miss memories

His college days might have been long over. But memories still keep him rooted at Ole Miss. Recalling one such anecdote in a conversation with Greg McElroy on Always College Football, he spoke of his favourite Egg Bowl moment.

“My junior year,” Manning started on his Egg Bowl win against Mississippi State. “I was kind of banged up, I had hurt my elbow the week before, it’s always cold. Hit Chris Collins on a slant, he took it about 80 yards.

It was 2002 when Eli led Ole Miss to a 24-12 win against the Bulldogs, securing a bowl berth. His most iconic throw from the game was a 70-yard touchdown pass to Chris Collins.

He continued. “And afterwards you had my parents and family there, go back to their little spot and eat Thanksgiving dinner with now my wife, my mom, my parents, I’m sure Coop(er Manning) was there, so that was a good Thanksgiving to get a win, throw a touchdown, eat some turkey, and be with family.”

Certainly, he couldn’t ask for a better Thanksgiving dinner.

So, when a campus that literally breathes and lives in the glory of the Manning legacy and vice versa, Eli’s comments felt like a warm hug from the past. Although Ole Miss fans wouldn’t mind him returning to Ole Miss, clad in the Rebels’ gear, it’s highly unlikely.

Currently, he lives in Northern New Jersey and has four children to care for. However, his passion for football remains unchanged. Along with his brother, Payton, he hosts the ManningCast and remains involved with the New York Giants, where he played for 16 seasons.