Bill Belichick Left Embarrassed as OL Who Ditched UNC Rubs It In by Joining ACC Rivals

The troubles have not stopped following Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels since last season. During the offseason, the head coach made it a priority to recruit players who could strengthen his roster. One of those targets was Class of 2026 offensive guard Eli Rickell. And it initially looked like good news when Rickell committed to the Tar Heels last year. But things took an unfortunate turn for North Carolina when Rickell decommitted from the program. And now, adding salt to the wound for Belichick, Rickell has now signed with an ACC rival program.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

One of the biggest reasons UNC struggled last season was its offensive line. Bringing Eli Rickell to Chapel Hill was meant to be part of the solution, but the plan backfired in the worst way. Not only did Rickell decommit from the Tar Heels, but he has also now committed to Brent Key’s Georgia Tech. The move is a tough blow for Bill Belichick, who missed out on a key piece in the program’s offensive line rebuilding process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a Norcross native who played at Wesleyan School in Georgia, staying in the state likely felt like a natural decision for Eli Rickell. Because of that, his commitment to Georgia Tech does not come as much of a surprise. The three-star offensive lineman shared the news on Instagram, referencing his decision to stay close to home.

“STAYING HOME! 🐝🐝🐝 1 Corinthians 10:31,” Rickell wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eli Rickell (@elirickell) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

However, the situation will still sting for Bill Belichick. Losing a touted prospect is difficult on its own, but watching a rival program land that player makes it even worse. UNC’s offensive line struggled throughout last season. The main issues were particularly in run blocking and the “nonexistent” rushing attack. Because of that, rebuilding the offensive line became a priority for the Tar Heels in the offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Belichick did not rely solely on Rickell to address the issue. The Tar Heels signed six offensive linemen in the recruiting cycle, including Andrew Threatt, Shaq McRoy, Rowan Byrne, and Sean Thompkins. Still, Belichick now faces pressure to prove he still has it to turn the program around. While his legacy as an NFL coach is unquestionable, Belichick still has a long way to go as a college football head coach.

The bigger issue for Belichick is that the offensive line was not the program’s only problem. There were also reports about a toxic culture, poor staffing decisions, and failure to fully adapt to college football. Those issues made UNC’s 2025 struggles deeper than just on-field performance. The six-time Super Bowl winner will need to show clear improvement in 2026 and make the 4-8 debut season feel like a one-off season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otherwise, Belichick could soon find himself sitting on the hot seat, and some analysts already believe he is there already.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN Analyst believes Bill Belichick might be at the end of his career

It was never a secret that expectations were high for Bill Belichick at UNC. Though he never had any experience as a college football coach, his NFL journey was considered a boost for his new venture. However, things did not go the way many anticipated, and Belichick now finds himself in a high-pressure situation. And if last season’s coaching carousel was any indication, the world of college football has changed. Head coaches can get fired at any time, and Belichick could face the same reality if results do not improve.

However, UNC will likely give the head coach ample time to turn things around, considering his legacy in the sport. Still, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg believes Belichick could be nearing the end of his coaching career.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When Belichick surprisingly took the UNC job at 72, he wasn’t seen as a long-term fixture in Chapel Hill,” Rittenberg said. “He’s back for Year 2 after a bumpy, four-win debut that brought more headlines about his personal life and the program’s internal challenges than any on-field success.”

If UNC has a rerun of what happened in 2025, Belichick could move on to something else. Even a successful second season won’t turn down retirement talk, as Belichick turns 74 in April. He’s signed through the 2029 season.”

As Rittenberg pointed out, age could become a factor in the future, and maybe Belichick could end his long career at a college football program.