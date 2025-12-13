Diego Pavia’s Teammate Breaks Down in Tears After Parents’ Emotional Message on Historic Feat

While Vanderbilt waits for Diego Pavia’s big Heisman moment, another reason to celebrate just hit Nashville. Senior tight end Eli Stowers won the John Mackey Award, which honors the nation’s best tight end each year. The moment was incredibly emotional, not because of his win, but because of who announced his win and how.

During a presentation in Vanderbilt’s audio room, Stowers’ parents, Donald and Tina, appeared on screen suddenly. Stowers’ expression was a bit surprised already, and then, his parents surprised him with the news in front of the entire Vanderbilt football team.

“Congratulations,” they said. “You just won the John Mackey Award.”

The entire room screamed and pounced on Stowers with joy. After soaking it all in, Stowers then stepped up to the podium and shared a few heartfelt words.

“It’s special, and I mean that wholeheartedly,” he said. “When you have a brotherhood like this, it makes everything even more meaningful.

“It’s all God. It’s all God with me. Like Coach Lea always says, ‘All individual awards are team awards.’ None of this happens without y’all. I love y’all, I will always love y’all.”

Getting the news from his parents adds an emotional layer to it. Donald played defensive back at New Mexico State and later spent years coaching high school football in Texas. He was the one who introduced Eli to the game’s strategy at just four years old, breaking out whiteboards and teaching him complex defensive concepts before most kids even knew the rules.

This is the second major award Stowers has picked up for his incredible season, and honestly, it feels well deserved. On Tuesday night, the National Football Foundation named him the winner of the William V. Campbell Trophy. This honor is given to the best all-around player in college football based on academics, leadership, and on-field performance.

On the field, Stowers was unstoppable. He led all Vanderbilt pass catchers with 62 receptions for 769 yards and four touchdowns, powering what turned into a historic season for the Commodores. After the 2023 season, head coach Clark Lea landed Stowers as one of his biggest transfer-portal additions, and the move paid off immediately. Stowers did it all again last year, too. He led the team in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

The 22-year-old’s impact went far beyond the stat sheet. Stowers played a huge role in Vanderbilt’s improvement. From a brutal 2–10 season in 2023 to an impressive 10–2 finish in 2025 and into the College Football Playoff conversation, the journey hasn’t been easy. Even though Vandy came up just short of a playoff spot, Stowers helped guide the Commodores to the ReliaQuest Bowl against Iowa. The John Mackey Award only added to the story.

Stowers toppled out Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq and Baylor’s Michael Trigg to take home the honor, becoming the first Vanderbilt player ever to win it. And the accolades don’t stop there. He’s also a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award and the Earl Campbell Rose Trophy.

Diego Pavia’s relentless effort for the Heisman

Diego Pavia is walking into Heisman weekend like a guy who’s already been through the fight of his life. But it all makes sense. Pavia is the former JUCO walk-on who literally had to sue the NCAA just to finish his story the way he believed it was supposed to be written. That’s why his message is in the right spot.

“I don’t want it to come off as cocky or arrogant,” Pavia said on the eve of this season’s Dec. 13 Heisman Trophy ceremony.

“I feel like sometimes I have to be my own cheerleader in a way. Because, obviously, as an underdog, paying to walk on in JUCO, you’ve kind of got to be your own cheerleader. And it just never left my head.”

The man did everything he could to reach where he is now. He challenged NCAA bylaws in federal court in 2024, arguing that JUCO players were being unfairly squeezed out of Division I seasons, and won the right to play another year.

After that, his performance backed this talk. Pavia posted 3,192 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a 71% completion rate. He became the first Vanderbilt player ever to cross 300 passing and 100 rushing yards in one game (Against Auburn).

A year after the SEC had no top‑10 Heisman finisher, he turned himself into the league’s top vote‑getter and a clear No. 2 in most odds behind Fernando Mendoza. Now, the Commodores QB is sitting around +700 to +900 at major books, hoping to get what he deserves.