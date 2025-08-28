Eliah Drinkwitz’s Mizzou Turns Heads Ahead of Central Arkansas Game After Beau Pribula Call

The Missouri Tigers’ season opener against Central Arkansas is knocking on the front porch. Less than an hour to go. The fandom is poking its eyes over the eyehole, trying to pluck the QB1 secret out of Eliah Drinkwitz’s QB room. PSU transfer Beau Pribula and Sam Horn had been battling it out over the camp for the coveted position. Drinkwitz has interesting plans for sure. On being pressed further to reveal his starting quarterback, the head coach simply laid it out. “There’s no great way to do it. Somebody’s gotta run out there first,” he said on the radio. But before all that can be decided, the fans are pumped for what’s awaiting them this year.

The X account of Mizzou Football shared a hype post before their game against Central Arkansas. A 20-second video featuring the Tigers’ squad with one voice loudly proclaiming, “Attention Please.” Even if you’re not a Mizzou fan, you’d be hyped. As far as the team news goes, both Horn and Pribula would each get a half to prove their mettle against Central Arkansas. But that’s not the most interesting nugget.

It’s about the hilarious reply the head coach gave when pressed about how the evaluation will go. “I’ll probably just read everybody’s Twitter comment, and then based off that, I’ll come up with a decision,” replied Drinkwitz coolly. So, Mizzou fans, buckle up. While your favorite QB pick battles it out in the trenches, be prepared for a Twitter war.

But, aside from the chuckles, the head coach is firm on the fact that it’s the unit that matters. Whichever QB makes a more explosive combination with the offense will get the job. The Missouri Tigers have talented wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs ready on the line of scrimmage, so whichever QB dials up better chemistry, they will lead the offense this season. But given that, Drinkwitz expects both contenders to cheer for each other. “I expect when Beau’s out there for Sam to be his biggest cheerleader, and I expect the same thing when Sam’s in the game from Beau,” he said. “We’re striving together to be the best team that we can be.”

Nonetheless, the QB woes, the fandom is an equal bunch of excited individuals, waiting for the face-off against the Central Arkansas Bears.

Mizzou fans are pumped

Mizzou’s 2024 season has fans pumped up for what’s awaiting them this year. The Tigers’ faithful gathered under the X post by Mizzou football. One fan commented, “I’m ready to run thru a brick wall for Mizzou. I have a really good feeling about this year.” You could feel the emotions rolling off. Last season, the Tigers concluded with a decent 10+ wins overall. Not to forget the perfect 7-0 home record. Another fan said, “Let’s goooooooooo!!” That’s all we need! Another individual displayed optimism in Drinkwitz’s roster, stating, “Let’s do this Mizzourah.”

We’ve had over eight months of waiting, and if your team didn’t make it to the postseason, the wait is even longer. While Eliah Drinkwitz’s Tigers made it to the Bowl game, they missed out on the 12-team playoffs. Instead, Georgia, Texas, and Tennessee represented the SEC in the first edition of the new format. On their part, Missouri was right in the conversation with Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina to be the 12th team. The committee instead went for an ACC team.

But, in 2025, all that could change. So you can understand the reaction from the fans. “We are so back,” one Mizzou faithful said. Another chimed in, “Finally, Miz.” Clearly, the Tigers’ fandom is going full throttle, believing in their team.

Back in April this year, Eliah Drinkwitz’s roster earned praise from analyst Joel Klatt. “Missouri has done so well, not only in their transition to the SEC right away … But then also now building and becoming, what I think is, one of the top-tier programs if you’re talking about the top five, six, seven programs in the SEC, which in a big conference is difficult to do,” said Klatt. The season opener will start at 7:30 P.M. ET.