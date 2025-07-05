Eliah Drinkwitz’s Playoff Path Hinges on One Major Missouri Factor, Per CBS Analyst

Missouri isn’t just aiming for SEC relevance; they’re sprinting toward the front of the pack. Under Eliah Drinkwitz, the Tigers have exceeded expectations with consecutive 10-win seasons, top-25 finishes, and impressive recruiting. With quarterbacks Beau Pribula and Sam Horn guiding a veteran-heavy squad, Missouri enters this season not as an underdog, but as a legitimate playoff contender. All signs point to a breakout year, and a double-digit win season feels less like a hope and more like a destiny. But it all sits on one crucial factor.

Missouri’s offensive line excelled in 2023 and 2024, consistently creating rushing lanes and ranking nationally among the top 30 in yards before contact and fewest tackles for loss. However, the unit faces a major rebuilding challenge, losing key starters Marcus Bryant and Armand Membou, leaving significant holes to fill. And that’s what a fan pointed out on Josh Pate’s CFB Show. A fan named Devonte Eston made a bold prediction, saying, “Missouri has an above-average offense; they finish 10-2 or better.” And that’s where the problem lies.

But it’s not like they haven’t taken any steps to tackle this situation. As Eliah Drinkwitz is aggressively rebuilding his offensive line, adding experienced transfers. The Tigers landed center/guard Dominick Giudice (Michigan), right tackle Keagan Trost (Wake Forest), left tackle Johnny Williams IV (West Virginia), and right guard/tackle Jaylen Early (Florida State). Trost has already turned heads during spring camp and appears poised to replace Armand Membou at right tackle, bolstering Missouri’s offensive line.

Even Josh Pate doubled down on the same and said, “Well, their win total is 7.5, so clearly you need to go bet the house on the over if you believe that. They were a top 20 defense last year, and they are top 10 in returning defensive production from a unit that was top 20 last year, so they should be good defensively. Quarterback—portal. Running back—portal, probably got a really good one. But portal. Offensive line—portal pieces. Wide receiver—went to the portal there too. It could all pan out, and if it does, they will probably be a 10-win team.” Now, apart from their offense, even their defense has some notable players.

Missouri’s Eliah Drinkwitz is skillfully reshaping the roster, adding impactful players through shrewd recruiting. Veterans like Zion Young are stepping into leadership roles, while newcomers Chris McClellan and Sterling Webb are already strengthening the defense. This isn’t just about adding players; Missouri’s building a durable, competitive SEC team.

On top of that, their 2025 schedule is also advantageous, avoiding early clashes with SEC giants like Texas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, and Florida. A six-game homestand in Columbia, with their first road game not until week eight at Auburn, sets them up for a strong start. While Alabama remains a significant challenge, its upset loss to Oklahoma last season highlights that no team is unbeatable.

So, if everything falls into place, Eliah Drinkwitz’s team might finally have a playoff run this year. But he isn’t focusing just on the present.

Eliah Drinkwitz’s major recruiting success

Missouri’s Independence Day recruiting streak continues! For the third straight year, they’ve landed a major commitment on July 4th—this time, three-star defensive back Tony Forney Jr. The 5’11″, 180-pound safety from Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia, picked Mizzou over powerhouse programs such as Auburn, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, and Texas A&M. Forney made the announcement via Instagram Live, giving the Tigers their tenth 2026 commitment and seventh since June 1st.

Forney’s talent and momentum are boosting Missouri’s recruiting efforts. He made an official visit to Missouri on May 30th, followed by visits to Auburn, Wisconsin, and Pittsburgh in June. Ranked 347th nationally, 67th at his position, and 85th in Georgia by the 247Sports Composite, Forney’s potential has Missouri fans buzzing. At Kell High School, he had two interceptions in 2023, one for a touchdown, helping his team reach the Class 4A state playoffs. Although they lost in the second round to eventual semifinalist Creekside, Forney is determined to lead Kell back to success after their 7-5 season.

Missouri’s 2026 recruiting class adds Forney, its second commitment from Georgia, joining three-star offensive lineman Brandon Anderson of Kennesaw’s North Cobb High School. This Georgia recruiting success highlights Coach Drinkwitz’s expanding Southern influence and Missouri’s strengthening pipeline to SEC talent.