Elite DB Target Could Give Up Father’s Legacy With Georgia’s In-State Rivals to Play for Kirby Smart

Football is a family business for Georgia native MJ Burnett. With a 6’3 and nearly 200-pound frame, he already looks the part. The 2027 safety out of Marietta (Ga.) Walton has added Auburn, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio State, Tennessee, Miami, and others in a short burst. As a legacy player, there’s one expected direction he could lean to. But Kirby Smart isn’t letting anything go to chance, and he might be winning the recruiting game.

As Georgia insider Jeff Sentell reported on January 28, MJ Burnett is a Georgia Tech legacy whom Georgia offered on his junior day visit last week. When Kirby Smart steps into a legacy situation like this and when Georgia offers first among a wave of bluebloods, it tends to reshape the entire conversation. The offer mattered a lot, the player admitted that much.

“They did show a lot of love,” he said. “The defensive coaches seem very cool. They seem like coaches who can teach you a lot of stuff about your position. They did jump up on the board for sure.”

MJ Burnett’s father, Morgan Burnett, is a Georgia Tech Hall of Famer who went on to play ten NFL seasons, most notably with the Green Bay Packers. His uncle, Cap Burnett, played at Georgia under Kirby Smart before injuries ended his career and is now the head coach at North Clayton. That split loyalty has created a built-in rivalry at home, one Burnett knows well.

“We always had that Georgia vs. Georgia Tech rivalry in the house with the family connections,” he told Rivals. “Both offers meant a lot to me.”

Georgia’s pitch hit several pressure points during its recent visit. The staff measured him at 6’4, 198 pounds, slightly bigger than most recruiting services list him. More importantly, they were specific about his role.

“They see me as a free safety,” he said. “As in Georgia’s scheme, they said they see me as a boundary safety.”

In Georgia terms, that’s a KJ Bolden-style role, which is rangy, physical, and trusted in space. Safeties coach Travaris Robinson made the offer himself, pointing to MJ Burnett’s range, ball skills, and ability to control the middle of the field. That clarity is good when recruits are trying to picture their future. Kirby Smart’s personal connection didn’t go unnoticed either.

“He played football with my uncle at Georgia, and he recruited my Dad,” he said. “He came up and said what’s up to all of us, and we were having a good conversation. He was talking about how he coaches and his coaching style.”

That history is a reminder that Georgia knows exactly who MJ Burnett is on and off the field. And when a program with Georgia’s defensive reputation tells a legacy recruit they see him as a centerpiece, they usually listen.

MJ Burnett is still officially rated as a 3-star, but that rating is already aging poorly. Offers from several blue blood programs usually signal an impending rankings correction. Georgia being first in that recent run is significant, especially as Georgia Tech has yet to generate similar momentum. And he already has a clear vision for what he wants.

“I want a school to develop me over time so I don’t have to hit the portal,” he said. “I just want a school to develop me and get my skills right so I can go in the draft and to the league.”

That’s a blunt and honest evaluation, and it’s one Georgia has built its brand on backing up.

Kirby Smart’s legacy recruits at Georgia

Georgia knows legacy recruiting isn’t automatic anymore. Recent cycles have shown that bloodlines don’t guarantee commitments, with players like Thomas Davis Jr. and Justice Haynes choosing other paths. The Bulldogs have landed some legacies, including Anthony Lonon Jr., Carter Luckie, and Drew Bobo, but they’ve also missed on others. This makes the MJ Burnett offer even more interesting. Kirby Smart is clearly willing to challenge in-state traditions if the evaluation is strong enough.

Georgia Tech still holds emotional weight. MJ Burnett grew up around the program, has visited three times, and speaks highly of Brent Key and the staff.

“I am a Georgia Tech legacy, so that is big for me,” he said. “My dad loved it there, and Coach Key is a great coach. They’ve got some new coaches coming in, it’s a great school, and it’s close to home. How they treat me really stands out. It feels like that family bond with them.”

Ohio State is also firmly in the mix, along with South Carolina, NC State, and USC. MJ Burnett will visit NC State next and plans to trim his list in the spring. When he does, development will be the deciding factor. With elite size, NFL bloodlines, and national powers circling, his recruitment is accelerating fast. And if Kirby Smart lands a Georgia Tech legacy who once pulled for the Yellow Jackets, it’ll be a statement.