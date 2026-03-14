Elite Michigan Target “High” on Ryan Day’s Ohio State

Michigan and Ohio State are once again in a tug-of-war situation, but this time it’s not for their rivalry game but for a recruit. After adding three players to their 2027 class, the Wolverines are now eyeing Prattville (Ala.) High’s four-star DB who already holds offers from top programs like Auburn, Kentucky, Texas, and 30 others. But after his first trip to Ohio State, the Buckeyes are looking like frontrunners to secure his commitment.

Jayden Aparicio-Bailey is one of the most versatile DBs in the country and holds the No. 79 player’s position in the Rivals 300. He visited Ohio State from March 11 to 13 for the first time, which left a lasting impression on him. The two-day trip allowed him to experience every aspect of the program, from the coaching staff to the players to the facilities. The comprehensive two-day trip gave him a full tour of the Buckeyes program, from observing the intensity of team practices and meetings to getting a feel for daily life as a player.

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“Ohio State is definitely in the mix now,” Aparicio-Bailey said to Rivals. “It was my first time down there, so they’re definitely in the mix with my top schools. I’m very high on them. I just want to further build this relationship and see how it goes.”

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All this impressed Aparicio-Bailey a lot. But one thing that stood out the most was his direct interaction with the coaching staff. He met defensive backs coach Tim Walton; his nearly 30 years of coaching experience in both CFB and the NFL stood out to him.

“I would say my meetings with Coach Tim Walton and just being at practice really stood out,” Aparicio-Bailey said. “Watching practice showed me a lot, too. I like the scheme Ohio State has, and practice was intense and really competitive.”

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Beyond his connection with the defensive staff, Aparicio-Bailey was struck by the winning culture Ryan Day has established. The Buckeyes’ head coach’s direct involvement during the visit underscored how highly Ohio values the talented safety, showcasing a clear developmental path that left the recruit feeling highly valued.

The appeal of Ohio State’s defense is undeniable, as the unit finished No. 1 in the country last season, allowing a stingy 9.3 points per game. For a top prospect like Aparicio-Bailey, the chance to join a defense that dominant, which also returns its coordinator, is a major selling point.

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Under new head coach Kyle Whittingham, the Wolverines are aggressively pushing to get the Alabama native to Ann Arbor. With veteran defensive backs coach Jernaro Gilford now leading the secondary, Michigan is pitching a track of elite turnover production to counter Ohio State.

But after hearing what Aparicio-Bailey had to say, Ryan Day might be at ease, given that he’s shown interest in the Buckeyes. But things are still a bit uncertain because Clemson also appears to be a potential landing zone for the defensive back.

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Ohio State’s target is pretty high on Clemson

Jayden Aparicio-Bailey is a top cornerback recruit, and several big college football programs want him. Along with Michigan and Ohio State, Clemson is also very interested in him and is high on his list. Recently, Clemson improved its chances of getting his commitment after he visited the school for a junior day event.

Aparicio-Bailey, who is 6-foot-2 and weighs about 190 pounds, traveled to Clemson with his family. He stayed on campus for a few days and spent time with the team’s coaches. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed worked hard to build a strong relationship with him because they are competing with Georgia and other top schools to recruit him.

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During the visit, Aparicio-Bailey got the chance to see what the Clemson football program is like. The multi-day visit provided an immersive experience, as Aparicio-Bailey spent significant time with players and coaches, giving him a clearer picture of his potential fit within the Tigers’ culture.

One thing that really stood out to him was how well the coaches and staff treated him and his family.

“I was there for 3 days. They treated my family and me super well, and I got to spend a lot of time with the guys like Ashton Hampton,” Aparicio-Bailey said.

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He still plans to visit several other colleges before making his decision. These schools include Ole Miss, Southern Cal, Auburn, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, and Georgia. He wants to see each program in person and learn more about them before choosing where he will play college football.