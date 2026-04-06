Elite WR Recruit Eric McFarland Names Just One Big Ten Team in Final 11 Announcement

Five-star wide receiver Eric McFarland has cut his recruitment down to 11 schools, and the list tells a story on its own. SEC programs took up the most spots, which was not a big surprise, given that’s where top talents tend to go. What did stand out, though, was that only one Big Ten school made it on his list.

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As a top-25 recruit for 2027, McFarland’s list leans heavily south, featuring powerhouses like Georgia, Texas, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. Miami and UNLV also made the cut, leaving Ohio State standing alone as the sole Big Ten program still in the race.

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While this may sound good to the Buckeyes, who will be glad the 5-foot-9, 175-pound wide receiver is out of bounds to their Big Ten rivals, it is not in any way an assurance that he will be committing to them. His door remains open, and all 11 programs seem to have equal chances for now. The SEC has been the most consistent pipeline to the NFL for skill position players over the last decade, which explains why eight of McFarland’s eleven schools call the conference home.

According to 247Sports Composite ranking, he is ranked the 33rd prospect in the 2027 class, the sixth-ranked wide receiver, and the fourth-ranked prospect in Florida. The IMG Academy prospect, in two seasons of high school football, caught 65 passes for 1,169 yards, 19 touchdowns, with an 80-yard touchdown as he won the Offensive MVP of the Polynesian Bowl, having four receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown to go.

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So how did Ohio State survive the SEC-heavy cut? It comes down to their reputation. McFarland still views Columbus as the premier destination for wideouts. He praised Ryan Day’s longstanding relationship with him, noting that the Buckeyes’ consistent track record makes them impossible to ignore, even as the lone Northern school on his list.

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“It’s Receiver U,” he said. “Ohio State is going to be Ohio State. They’ve got (head coach Ryan) Day there, and Coach Day has been my guy even when Coach (Brian) Hartline was there. And now (wide receivers coach Cortex) Hankton, he was recruiting me a little bit at LSU, and he’s been on me hard since he got to Ohio State. And the new OC, I’ve heard he’s good. It’s a lot of good things you always hear about Ohio State; you never hear about a bad gimmick.”

The new OC reference is Chip Kelly, who made his name building some of the most dynamic passing offenses in college football at Oregon and UCLA before arriving in Columbus.

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Ohio State has sent wide receivers to the NFL at a rate that few programs can match, and that’s the exact legacy McFarland is chasing. Ryan Day is not the only coach with whom he shares a relationship. The Aggies, who are also one of the final 11, are using every advantage they have to lure the wide receiver to Texas, and their coach is one of the major forces, too.

“It’s a good relationship I’ve got with them,” he said of the Aggies. “Especially my relationship with (head coach) Elko and (offensive coordinator Holmon) Wiggins, it’s very strong. They’re being 100 percent transparent with me, keeping it real and just telling me about the plan that they have for me at A&M.”

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McFarland recently locked in official visits to Texas A&M, Georgia, and Ohio State. Interestingly, he previously scheduled a trip to USC, but the Trojans didn’t survive this latest roster cut. Now fully reclassified into the 2027 cycle, his sped-up timeline means these remaining SEC programs and the lone Big Ten survivor are officially on the clock.

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Eric McFarland’s reclassification and academic workload

After his sophomore year at IMG Academy, where he took 29 catches for 595 yards and 11 touchdowns, the four-star prospect decided to reclassify. McFarland reclassified from his original 2028 class and joined the 2027 class, a switch that will require a lot of academic sacrifices to be successful.

Coupled with the pressure of visiting campuses and having to make his commitment early enough, he also has to take more classes than he is meant to. He is currently taking nine classes to help make up for his skipped junior year.

Regardless, he has been merging both responsibilities quite well. At the 7v7 circuit this spring, he showed up outstandingly and made an early statement for himself. The talent is there, and now his delivery is living up to expectations. As he tries to speed up his academic calendar, it is hoped that he settles for one of the final 11 soon ahead of the 2027 season.