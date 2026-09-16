“Embarrassing”: FOX Veteran Doesn’t Hold Back on Holly Rowe After Arch Manning Issues Public Apology

FOX News host Laura Ingraham pulled no punches this week, slamming ESPN’s veteran sideline reporter Holly Rowe over Arch Manning’s public apology. The Texas Longhorns quarterback made headlines after apologizing for laughing at an AI-generated video showing fake violence against Rowe. But just as the dust settled, Ingraham jumped into the ring on X, turning a sports apology into a full-blown media culture war.

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Ingraham posted a screenshot of the social media exchange and directly criticized the longtime ESPN reporter. She wrote, “Embarrassing. For a veteran sideline reporter to extract an apology from a young player for an innocent offhand comment about an AI video is absurd.”

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However, Ingraham’s post did not receive a completely negative response. Some social media users and conservative commentators supported her argument. They agreed that Manning was being pressured too heavily over what they viewed as an offhand joke from a young college athlete. Her supporters argued that athletes should be allowed to make harmless jokes without facing intense public criticism.

This is not the first time Ingraham has jumped into a sports media storm. The FOX host has a long history of calling out mainstream sports outlets like ESPN, often arguing that modern sports coverage forces political correctness on young athletes. To her long-time viewers, her attack on Rowe was just another chapter in her ongoing war against traditional sports reporting.

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The controversy goes back to Texas’ thrilling 24-23 comeback win over Ohio State. After the game, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gave Holly Rowe a very short field interview before quickly leaving to celebrate with his team. The awkward moment soon became a target for people online, who began creating fake AI versions of the interview.

One of those edited videos went much further than the others. It falsely showed Sarkisian physically slapping Rowe to the ground. The video was completely AI-generated, but it still spread widely across social media and quickly became part of the online conversation surrounding Texas.

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The situation became even bigger during a press conference when a reporter asked Arch Manning if he had seen the viral AI edits involving his head coach. Manning smiled and replied, “I’ve seen a few AI edits and stuff, but that’s about it. I saw an AI edit of Sark’s interview. Y’all seen that one? That’s a good one. Of him slapping Holly Rowe. It’s hilarious.”

Some people in the press room laughed at Manning’s comment, but the clip quickly spread online. Many fans criticized the quarterback for finding humor in a fake video showing violence against a female journalist. The reaction became much bigger than Manning likely expected.

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Manning later realized that his comment had crossed a line and decided to apologize. The 22-year-old quarterback addressed the situation on his Instagram Stories the following Tuesday, admitting that his comment about the AI video was insensitive.

Manning wrote, “In my press conference yesterday, I made an insensitive comment about an AI video. There is nothing funny about it. It’s easy to say I didn’t mean it, but I know my words and actions were hurtful to a lot of people. I do not take that lightly and am deeply sorry for that.”

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He also made it clear that he had a lot of respect for Rowe and appreciated the way she handled the situation. Rowe then reshared Manning’s apology and appeared ready to move on from the controversy.

“Thank you, Arch. I appreciate our conversation about this – which will remain private. Apology accepted. We move forward with respect and kindness for one another,” Rowe wrote.

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For a moment, it looked like the situation was over. Manning had apologized, Rowe had accepted it, and both sides appeared ready to move forward. But Ingraham’s post brought the controversy back into the spotlight.

Ingraham’s supporters argued that Manning was unfairly pushed into apologizing and saw the situation as another example of athletes facing too much pressure over jokes. Her critics, however, strongly disagreed with her description of what happened.

Those critics pointed out that Rowe never publicly demanded an apology from Manning. Instead, Manning chose to apologize himself after realizing that his comments had hurt people. That difference became one of the main points of the debate surrounding Ingraham’s post.

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What started as a comment about a fake AI video eventually turned into a much bigger discussion about AI-generated content, media responsibility, public apologies, and how young athletes deal with mistakes in the social media era.