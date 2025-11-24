Matt Rhule Confirms Nebraska RB’s Career Plans After Quietly Hinting at Early Departure

For Nebraska HC Matt Rhule, the annual Black Friday rivalry means a lot. The matchup against the Hawkeyes also serves as senior day, when the program will honor its seniors. However, it seems RB Emmett Johnson won’t be part of those celebrations.

“No, No. Emmett will make whatever decision after the fact,” the HC said in his press conference. Later, he added that the 22-year-old has yet to decide on his future.

Still a junior, Emmett Johnson has doubled his production from last season, posting 1,234 yards on 222 carries with 11 touchdowns. He averages 5.6 yards per carry, making him a standout offensive threat for Nebraska. If he decides to go professional, Matt Rhule’s offense will take a major hit. It would also mean the end of the offensive duo of Emmett Johnson and quarterback Dylan Raiola. Even so, Rhule believes Johnson’s ceiling is high and that he should showcase his talent in the NFL.

“I think Emmett should be a Heisman candidate. I think he should be a Doak Walker finalist, if not winner,” Rhule said in a press conference three days ago. “I’m not so sure he shouldn’t go play in the NFL.”

Even after losing Raiola in Week 11 against USC, Emmett Johnson has continued to carry Nebraska’s offense, which speaks to his talent and value. Against UCLA in Week 12, Johnson rushed for 129 yards on 28 carries, with a touchdown. His contributions in the game helped the Cornhuskers to win that game 28-21. He posted a similar rushing performance against Penn State (19 carries for 103 yards), but that wasn’t enough to win the game.

Even so, he remains one of the top performers for Nebraska this season.

What’s next for Matt Rhule’s Nebraska?

Nebraska’s final home game of the season has arrived, as the Cornhuskers face the seventh-place Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 14. With a 7-4 record, Matt Rhule’s team is on the verge of improving on last season’s 7-6 finish. If Nebraska beats the Hawkeyes, it will help leap past them in the standings. However, they don’t have a playoff qualification or a Big Ten championship.

What Nebraska does have is an opportunity for a bowl game, since it has the minimum win requirement. They are projected to play in the Music City Bowl, which typically features teams from the SEC and Big Ten. They will go up against 10th-placed SEC Missouri, in what will be an entertaining game, to say the least.

The 2026 schedule seems to be quite fiery for the Cornhuskers. They host non-conference games against Ohio State, Bowling Green, and North Dakota. They also have a non-conference road game planned against Rutgers. With the season almost over, Matt Rhule will be looking towards building a stronger team for the 2026 season.