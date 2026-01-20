Miami QB Quits on Mario Cristobal, Looks for G5 Opportunity After Championship Loss

With the College Football Playoff National Championship loss now behind him, Mario Cristobal has already turned his attention toward the upcoming season. However, Miami is set to face another setback, this time in terms of offensive depth, as a sophomore quarterback appears ready to move on from the program. According to Pete Nakos of On3, an AAC program has emerged as the likely next destination.

For Emory Williams, the decision to leave Miami comes after limited opportunities behind starter Carson Beck. Williams appeared in just four games this season, completing 68.4 percent of his passes for 156 yards. With playing time hard to come by, the redshirt sophomore is expected to enter the transfer portal. Nakos reports that East Carolina Pirates are viewed as the most likely landing spot for Williams. East Carolina finished the 2025 season in fifth place with a 9-4 record and could offer Williams a clearer path to meaningful snaps at quarterback.

A three-star recruit out of Milton High School, Williams was brought to Miami as the No. 627 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Over three seasons with the Hurricanes, he posted a career completion rate of 62.9 percent for 813 passing yards and four touchdowns.

