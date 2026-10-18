Emotional Alex Golesh Fulfills 12YO Son’s Wish After Unranked Auburn Upsets Kirby Smart’s No. 1 Georgia

Alex Golesh had just pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season, taking down No. 1 Georgia in its own backyard. But the Auburn head coach wasn’t nearly as emotional about the victory as he was about what happened afterward. His 12-year-old son, Barrett, better known as Bear, had predicted the upset days before kickoff. And he had made one request that his father couldn’t ignore.

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On Saturday, that wish came true. And when ESPN reporter Taylor McGregor asked Alex Golesh what brought him the most joy after the Tigers’ stunning 27-24 victory, his answer was standing right beside him. Bear stood to his father’s left, dressed in an Auburn jersey and Tigers hat, as the head coach recalled their conversation from Thursday.

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“Bear said Thursday, he said, ‘Dad, I’m going to come.’ My daughter’s got homecoming tonight, so my family’s not here. Bear said, ‘Dad, can I get on the field after we win?’”

Alex Golesh paused, visibly fighting back emotion. Then he turned toward his son.

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“We’re on the field, bro.”

It was a small exchange after a massive result. Alex Golesh had just led an unranked Auburn team into the home of the country’s top-ranked program and walked away with a victory few expected. For his son, though, the outcome wasn’t much of a question. The two embraced on the field at Sanford Stadium, turning an extraordinary afternoon into a lasting family memory.

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The scoreboard made the story even sweeter for Auburn. The Tigers entered as 20.5-point underdogs and fell behind 14-0 in the opening quarter. Georgia had won nine straight meetings in the rivalry dating to 2017, leaving Alex Golesh’s team with a mountain to climb before the game had properly settled.

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Then, Auburn rattled off 24 unanswered points and put the Bulldogs on the ropes. Georgia eventually fought back to tie the game at 24, setting up a finish that looked destined to break Auburn’s hearts. Unfortunately for them, Gunner Stockton fumbled near midfield.

Auburn recovered, drove 40 yards in five plays, and handed Alex McPherson the chance to finish the job. He buried the 34-yarder as the clock hit zero. Just like that, Auburn had its upset, and the Tigers’ sideline erupted.

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Georgia helped make the mess, too. They committed three turnovers, a blocked field goal, and badly timed personal fouls against Byrum Brown. For Alex Golesh, though, this was about more than taking down No. 1.

“These dudes who chose to stay, that’s what it is all about,” he said. “I’m just proud of our guys. I’m so grateful for this fan base.”

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Georgia coach Kirby Smart acknowledged Auburn’s work in the trenches, saying, “They did a really good job at the line of scrimmage.”

The loss was a stunning setback for Georgia. But for Alex Golesh and the Tigers, it was a breakthrough. And for Bear, it was the day his prediction became reality.