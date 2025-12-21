Emotional Tulane LB Gives In as Playing Through Injuries Scored Jon Sumrall and Team Playoffs Spot

Losses are part of the game, but some stay with you long after the final whistle. Tulane’s first-round CFP loss to Ole Miss marked the end of the road for senior linebacker and team captain Sam Howard, and the moment hit him immediately. As the final whistle blew, Howard stayed behind, visibly processing what the loss and the end of his college career meant.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“An emotional Sam Howard leaving the field. The team captain and senior leader always gave everything he had to Tulane,” reported WDSU’s sports reporter Kendall Duncan, sharing a video clip of that moment.

The clip showed Tulane’s senior LB, a former walk-on at Austin Peay, getting emotional after a 41-10 loss in their first-ever CFP appearance. Officials hugged him and patted his back to console him, allowing him to show his sadness and disappointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Howard played through injuries to help the team earn the No. 11 seed in the CFP. Tulane qualified as the highest-ranked champion from a G5 conference after winning the AAC title against North Texas. In that conference title game, Howard forced a fumble that was recovered by his teammate, L.J. Green, which set up Jamauri McClure’s TD run in the 2nd quarter.

The LB suffered a fractured fibula during the game against East Carolina and underwent surgery. Despite the typical recovery timeline for a broken leg, Howard made an unusually fast return to play against Memphis, showcasing just how much he contributed to the team.

With his impactful defensive play leading Tulane all season, Howard’s disappointment came after an immense investment in Jon Sumrall’s squad during his second year as a starter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite missing two games with injury this season, he recorded 44 total tackles (25 solo), ranking him 6th on the team. To cap it off, the star LB tallied 8.5 TFLs, which ranked him 2nd on the team. As a junior, Howard tied a school record with five fumble recoveries. With such a stunning display, he has now been named a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Even in the CFP game against the Rebels, Howard was a central figure for the Green Wave defense. He tied for second on the team in total stops with eight tackles, particularly tasked with containing Ole Miss’s dual-threat QB, Trinidad Chambliss. Despite having the tools, the loss hit the team captain hard, amplifying his emotions as his final year with the Green Wave had the potential to end on a strong note.

Now, the Ole Miss loss has dashed that hope, leaving uncertainty about his future. Still, his solid college career may open the door for opportunities in undrafted free agency. However, Tulane was going through an emotional stretch, as the head coach lost his father just days before kickoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tulane’s head coach is going through a tough time

Just days before Tulane stepped onto the CFP stage, heartbreak struck off the field. Jon Sumrall lost his father, George, who passed away on Thursday at 77. By Saturday, the Green Wave was facing Ole Miss in the first round of the CFP, already an emotional matchup, now made heavier.

Add in the reality that Sumrall is set to take the head coaching job at Florida once Tulane’s season ends. While the moment carried the weight of finality, the game itself ended the chapter on the Sumrall era at Tulane.

But wins and losses faded behind something bigger. Before saying goodbye, Sumrall delivered a heartfelt tribute to his late father.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been hard. I love my dad. I’m a lot of who I am because of how he raised me,” said Sumrall, opening up about his father’s role in shaping his life.

Still, there was comfort in family.

“I can smile knowing that I’m gonna live a life that’s gonna honor my dad, he’s watching today,” added Sumrall. “I know he’s got questions about how we played, just like I do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus, it was a tough night where football took a backseat to life.