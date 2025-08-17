Emotions Pour in as Ryan Day’s Ohio State Announce Big 2025 News

When Ryan Day steps to a podium, it’s usually a blend of poker face and precision. But even he couldn’t downplay the magnitude of Ohio State’s latest announcement. The Buckeyes have named their 2025 captains. Last year, names like Cody Simons, Emeka Egbuka, TreVeyon Henderson, and Jack Sawyer carried the torch. Now, a new quartet is ready to put their stamp on Buckeye lore.

Meet the faces of OSU’s 2025 leadership. LB Sonny Styles, safety Caleb Downs, OL Austin Siereveld, and WR Brandon Inniss. Two defensive warriors, a steady lineman, and a receiver with something to prove. But this isn’t just about on-field play. It’s about what happened the moment their parents got the news.

On August 16, Ohio State Football shared the videos of the four captains as they broke the news to their parents. Let’s start with the heartbeat of the defense. Sonny Styles racked up 100 tackles last year, and coaches say he’s only scratching the surface at linebacker. When Coach James Laurinaitis called his mom, her words cut through the moment. “Sonny, I’m so proud of you. I’m just so proud of you,” she said. “I know you’ve worked so hard these last couple of years. I’m so proud of you.” That’s a reflection of the work ethic that makes him the heartbeat of this roster.

If there’s a surprise captain, it’s Brandon Inniss. The junior WR hasn’t even started a game, yet his teammates trust him to represent the locker room. That speaks volumes. He has been grinding behind the scenes, waiting for his chance, and 2025 could be the year he lines up next to Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith to make noise. His parents’ reaction is priceless. His mom burst out, “Oh my god that’s awesome!” while his dad added, “I’m so proud of you… I appreciate that. I really do. I can’t wait for the season to start.” When your leadership makes you a captain before your stats do, it’s only a matter of time before the numbers catch up.

You can’t talk about this roster without mentioning Caleb Downs. After transferring from Alabama, he instantly became one of the most feared safeties in the nation. Last year alone, he piled up 82 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, two picks, and walked away as a unanimous All-American. Some have him pegged as the best defensive player in college football this season. His parents kept it simple when they got the call. “Alright!” His dad exclaimed. “I appreciate y’all. Congratulations kiddo.” His mom said, “Congratulations baby, you deserve it.” And when you watch Downs fly sideline to sideline, it’s easy to see why. He’s already a projected future top-ten NFL Draft pick.

Every dominant offense needs a lineman who does the dirty work, and that’s where Austin Siereveld comes in. A starter on last year’s national championship O-line, he became the steadying presence after injuries rocked the trenches. Without him, the Buckeyes might not have raised the trophy. Now, he gets the captain nod to prove that linemen don’t just protect QBs, they set the tone. His dad’s excitement said it all, “Yes! That’s awesome, buddy. He’s a captain!” The O-line rarely gets the glory, but Siereveld’s teammates know the truth. Without him, none of those skill-position fireworks happen. And while the captain calls were emotional, one tradition at Ohio State carries even deeper meaning.

The passing of the Block O to Sonny Styles

For the second straight year, the honor stays in the linebacker room. Sonny Styles, now the sixth recipient since the jersey’s 2020 debut, follows Cody Simon as the chosen one. But this isn’t just about wearing a zero. The Block O is toughness, accountability, and the spirit of Bill Willis, the Buckeye legend who broke barriers in the NFL.

Ryan Day’s staff didn’t hesitate with Sonny Styles. “Sonny is the ultimate pro,” Lauriniatis said. “He’s very intentional. From the day we decided to make the switch, he’s done nothing but work at it. He’s the leader of the entire team.” He’s the teammate who never coasts. In addition to his 100 tackles, he also logged 10.5 TFLs and six sacks last season. And that demands respect. The Block O has become a rite of passage for the Buckeyes. From Jonathon Cooper to Simon, each recipient has set the standard. Now it’s his turn, carrying both his family’s legacy and the weight of one of college football’s most symbolic honors.

Ryan Day summed it up best with his actions, not words, by letting his players and their families own the moment. For Styles, Downs, Inniss, and Siereveld, being captain isn’t just a title. It’s a responsibility. Ohio State now has its clear starter in Julian Sayin. And with Texas looming on August 30, they’ll need every ounce of leadership to guide the Buckeyes back to glory.