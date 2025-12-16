Emotions Pour In as 65YO Oklahoma National Champion Coach Retires From Football

For 18 seasons, he was the face of Oklahoma football, delivering 191 wins and a national title. The architect of Oklahoma’s modern football dynasty is stepping away for the second time, but this time for good. In a heartfelt note of gratitude that immediately sparked an outpouring of appreciation from fans and the program that Bob Stoops built.

Stoops’ first and only head-coaching job at the Division I level came at Oklahoma. He took over ahead of the 1999 season and stayed through 2016. He seemingly retired from the Sooners’ position in 2017, but spent the past few years with the Dallas Renegades in the UFL.

“After much thought and reflection, I’ve made the decision to retire from coaching and step away from the game of football,” said Stoops in his retirement statement. “Coaching has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and closing this chapter comes with lots of gratitude. While it’s the right time for me to step aside, be with family, and embrace the next chapter of my life, I do so with deep appreciation and full confidence in the bright future of the UFL.

This league is on the rise, and I’ll remain its biggest supporter. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this incredible game for so many years.”

The statement was released by the UFL, and shortly after the news broke, Oklahoma’s official site followed with an update reflecting on his entire tenure in Norman, complete with a single emoji that said it all, capturing just how much they appreciated the 65-year-old Bob Stoops.

“🐐@CoachBobStoops,” wrote Oklahoma Football on X.

Even though he stepped back in 2017, he came back to Oklahoma when the program needed him the most.

Oklahoma called on him once more in 2021, naming him interim head coach for the Alamo Bowl after Lincoln Riley left to take the head coaching job at USC. Besides, the Sooners saw Heisman winners, All-Americans, and NFL draft picks during his tenure. Some notable names include Baker Mayfield, Jason White, Adrian Peterson, Sam Bradford, DeMarco Murray, and more.

After OU, his stop was in the UFL. Although his retirement followed the Arlington Renegades’ disappointing 2025 season, a 5–5 finish with no UFL playoff berth, his legacy was long cemented in Norman. During his time at Oklahoma, he compiled a 191–48 record and led the Sooners to the 2000 BCS national title. To cap it off, they captured 10 Big 12 titles under his direction.

Before his 18 seasons with the Sooners and 4 seasons with the Renegades, Stoops spent 16 years as a defensive coordinator and assistant at Kent State, Iowa, Florida, and Kansas State. That wealth of experience left a lasting impact everywhere he went.

So now, as he steps away from football, it’s only fitting that fans respond with nothing but emotional tributes.

Not only Oklahoma, but fans across CFB remember him

Bob Stoops’ journey with the Sooners didn’t just deliver conference dominance and a national title; it also built a pipeline to the NFL that shaped the program’s future. That foundation still matters today. Under Brent Venables, the growth continues, with Oklahoma now playing in the CFP first round against Alabama. So as Stoops steps into retirement, the Oklahoma nation knows exactly who to thank.

“For all you’ve done, you have the thanks of a grateful Oklahoma nation. 🇺🇸 BOOMER SOONER!” wrote one fan on behalf of the Oklahoma Nation.

But his impact wasn’t limited to Oklahoma; he did a lot for the UFL, too. After a run in spring football that peaked with the Renegades winning the XFL Championship, Bob Stoops spent the last few years steadying the franchise through the early days of the UFL. Now, with his retirement, the Renegades lose a trusted leader, while the UFL loses a marquee name. “Built this team from the ground up. Thank you Coach, you’ll never be forgotten. As a lifelong Longhorn fan I never thought I’d be sad about a Bob Stoops retirement but here we are,” wrote one Texas fan.

While his time in the UFL and at Oklahoma stands out most to fans, Bob Stoops left his mark in many places—including a three-year stint as defensive coordinator for the Gators. When you add up every stop and every role, his impact is impossible to miss. That’s why his legacy will never fade. “Thank’s for all you’ve done for the sport, and the coaching profession. You’ll be missed,” said one fan, while another kept it simple, stating, “Thank you coach.”

While most of the focus has been on his legacy, one fan drew attention to what the scenario will look like after he’s gone. “big shoes to fill,” wrote that fan. While a big name may eventually fill that gap, we need to show gratitude for everything he gave to the game of football.