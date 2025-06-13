Emotions Run High as Sherrone Moore Offers Michigan Staffer’s Son From 2027 Class

Sherrone Moore is winning the recruiting game. Just this week alone, he landed two weapons by delivering a massive heartbreak to Marcus Freeman. Michigan stole Notre Dame’s top 4-star targets in DLs McHale Blade and Alister Vallejo in just 48 hours! That marked the ninth commitment for their 2026 class. And while most head coaches are elbow-deep in the 2026 pool, Moore’s already peeking over the fence into the future. That’s where things got real emotional.

This week, Michigan’s DL coach, Lou Esposito, sat in Sherrone Moore’s office with misty eyes, the same guy who poached Notre Dame’s targets. As Michigan recruiting reporter Ethan McDowell reported on X on June 12, “It was an emotional scene in Sherrone Moore’s office when Michigan offered ‘27 OT Louis Esposito— @UMichCoachEspo’s son— yesterday.’” Lou’s boy has grown over the past year, spiking up from 6’2 to 6’5 and adding 40 pounds of lineman grit to be a 260-pounder. He already has offers from Louisville, Purdue, and Pittsburgh, but the maize and blue hit different.

“I’ve always been taught people make the place, and I think Michigan has one of the best cultures, one of the best atmospheres in all of college football,” Louis Esposito said. “I’ve been a Michigan fan since I was growing up. It’s just a dream come true to be able to say I have a Michigan offer.” Add that to the fact that his dad has been working on Sherrone Moore’s staff for a little over a year ago and it’s almost a done deal.

Louis Esposito earned the offer this week during camp after confessing that he put up one of the best Combine and one-on-one performances of his life. “I just showed up hoping for the best. I know I did good, so I feel like I earned it,” he said later. Sherrone Moore, with both Lou Esposito and OC Grant Newsome beside him, knows exactly how powerful moments like these are. Not just for a family, but for a locker room.

“I don’t know if I’m going to go to any more summer camps, but I like the process of recruiting,” the Saline High School star said. “I’m going to still visit other places. I’m not going to completely shut down my recruitment, but I definitely have one of the schools that I’ve been looking at for a long time.” While his recruitment is still open, Michigan has pole position for Louis Esposito, just like it holds the future momentum.

Sherrone Moore is building for the future

Michigan’s 2026 class is still a work in progress. Per 247Sports, the Wolverines rank No. 39 nationally with nine commits, led by four-star QB Brady Smigiel. But Sherrone Moore isn’t sweating it. He’s pivoting with purpose and setting his sights on 2027 and beyond. Since June 6, Michigan has gone on a future-offer frenzy targeting 2027 players like TE Titus Hawk (Oklahoma), Safety Eli Johnson (Texas) and Zayden Gamble (Florida), and CB Jailen Hill (California).

Sherrone Moore even held out an offer to 2028 TE prospect Tytan McNeal (Washington), who’s still in middle school. So the message is clear. The Wolverines are in it for the long haul. Even as Michigan nearly lost GM Sean Magee to the Navy, a critical piece of the recruiting machine, the HC held the line. He’s keeping talent in-house, stacking classes, and looking ready for whatever may come.

Players aren’t the only ones Sherrone Moore is recruiting. He’s recruiting belief. And right now, Ann Arbor is buying in.