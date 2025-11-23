Emotions Run High as Sonny Styles & His Brother’s Unseen Act of Kindness for Ohio State Community Comes to Light

The scarlet stands of the Horseshoe had always been home to Sonny and Lorenzo Styles. On Senior Day, the Pickerington brothers ran out together for Ohio State’s final home runout, side by side, with 17 family members in the stands, including parents who had left their own mark at OSU. It was a full-circle moment for the Styles brothers that celebrated the impact they’ve made beyond the field.

“I realized a little bit more like I had a duty to give back to those who might not be as fortunate growing up,” Sonny stated that shortly after arriving at Ohio State, the brothers realized the platform extended beyond football. “This is a blessing being at a house with my brother… so at that point, it’s like, how do I give back and what matters to me? My mom, she first introduced me and my brother to the Huckleberry House.”

Charity didn’t just begin at home for Sonny and Lorenzo Styles. It was woven into the way they were raised. Their mother, an Ohio State graduate, was the one who first introduced them to Huckleberry House, a local shelter that supports homeless youth. Once the brothers stepped inside the crisis shelter, everything shifted. While they were comfortable back at home, they saw kids who had no idea where they would sleep the following night and children their own age who were dealing with uncertainties that they could hardly imagine.

The incident influenced them to help organize the Sleep Out, an annual event where volunteers spend a night outdoors to understand a glimpse of what homeless youth face. What began as a visit became a yearly commitment. Beyond returning for three straight Sleep Outs, they spent hours talking with the teenagers and even gave away a portion of their NIL earnings. Yet, both brothers believe that money is not the most important factor in the equation. Sonny said, “Obviously, you need money to help, but the impact you have on the kids directly when you’re looking them in the eye and having a conversation that impact just feels so much greater to me.”

“There are kids who, at 16, don’t know where they’re going to sleep the next night. Now that I’m here playing college football, they’re trying to figure out where they’re going to sleep the next night.” Sonny stated. “The night’s not to replicate homelessness. This is only one night we’re doing it, and these kids experience this on a daily basis” Lorenzo chimed in. And that one night alone was sufficient to reshape their thinking. “I think it just allows you to be grateful, and then it motivates you to have a bigger impact and do something about it.”

Their dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed. Huckleberry House staff praise the brothers and their family for the time, care, and consistency they bring. “We are so grateful to Sonny and Lorenzo and to the whole Styles family for their support, their time, and their care,” CEO Jennifer Sharma said. Lorenzo admitted the experience has deepened his empathy and gratitude, giving him perspective on why his role on the field carries responsibility off it as well.

The Styles brothers have one last mission

Growing up on backyard battles and Buckeye stories, Sonny and Lorenzo are now entering the greatest period of their lives together. After going a long route through Notre Dame, Lorenzo Jr. flipped positions and returned home. He wrote, “Thankful for this opportunity,” when he moved back home. And Sonny is the five-star guy who covers like a safety and hits like a linebacker.

Lorenzo puts up with late-night film sessions to stay one step ahead of the competition. Sonny slips in the extra reps because he wants to “play fast and play free,” a phrase that he enjoys using. Then there’s their mom, Laverna, who gives them hugs after games. Their dad? Lorenzo Styles Sr. got drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 1995 and had himself a solid NFL career that included a Super Bowl win with the Rams in 2000. Because he has seen it himself. Watching your own sons build what you started? That’s a different type of victory.

Lorenzo refers to this season as “a blessing,” while Sonny talks about staying grateful and locked in. His size, IQ, and range all make him a potential first-round pick, as per analysts. Everyone in the Buckeyes community is aware that this is just the beginning, and ESPN has already mocked him in the top 25 for 2026. One of the two brothers is already moving toward the NFL spotlight that is waiting on the other side as they chase the title.