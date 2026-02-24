OSU Lineman Credits CJ Stroud for Helping Navigate Difficult Phase in Emotional Confession

For a freshman lineman thousands of miles from home, the pressure of Ohio State football can be crushing. But for Epi Sitanilei, a single conversation with a Buckeyes legend he looked up to provided a lifeline. He confessed how he adjusted to his new life at Ohio State, thanking CJ Stroud for helping him out.

“CJ Stroud actually came back to the school, and I was talking to him,” Epi Sitanilei revealed. “He told me that the ones who buy the most, they get out the most. When I first heard that, it was kind of hard for me, coming from California, to kind of buy into everything that they are doing here in Ohio. But when you look at Larry Johnson’s resume, it’s not hard to see what he’s produced. So I knew that if I was able to buy in, I could see my life change as a man, my maturity, and just as a brother.”

The message resonated deeply with Sitanilei, especially because both players are from California. Moving to Ohio meant adjusting not only to the pressure of a major program but also to a completely different environment and culture. The message resonated deeply with Sitanilei, a California native adjusting not just to a new culture but to the cold, physical reality of Big Ten football, which is a world away from the fast-paced, dry conditions he was used to.

Contrastingly, Ohio brings cold, windy, and snowy weather. Adjusting to that climate change can be difficult for a young player. Aside from the weather, the football played in the Big Ten is more physical than in other conferences. As a defensive end, Sitanilei had to adjust to a completely different philosophy of football.

The current Houston Texans quarterback redshirted after joining Ohio State in 2020 and needed time to adapt. Epi Sitanilei knew the challenges of his move to OSU, but he wanted to push himself out of his comfort zone. Also, he did not want to miss out on getting the chance to be mentored by DL coach Larry Johnson because of his elite track record.

“The proof is in the pudding when it comes to what coach Larry Johnson can do with an EDGE rusher,” Sitanilei said last year.

He trusted the coaching staff and developed his skills. This worked like a charm in Stroud’s favor, as he delivered two highly productive back-to-back seasons with over 40 touchdown passes. Hearing that from someone with a similar background gave Sitanilei more confidence as he adjusted to life in Columbus.

“As a freshman, you’re nervous trying to find your footing, but CJ Stroud came down here, and he doesn’t even know what he did for me, but I still think about that conversation every day,” Sitanilei said.

However, Stroud wasn’t the only one who helped Sitanilei. The defensive end also credited defensive coordinator Matt Patricia for helping ease his transition.

Epi Sitanilei praises Matt Patricia’s coaching abilities

Epi Sitanilei was fortunate when he arrived at Ohio State. He received guidance from coaches like Larry Johnson, who helped him develop, not something every player can boast about. Along with Johnson, defensive coordinator Matt Patricia also played a key role in his growth. Sitanilei praised Patricia’s ability to create a calm and positive environment.

“Matt Patricia, he’s a player’s coach,” Sitanilei said. “He’s a player’s coach, and you could talk to him as a coach, you could talk to him as a man, but you’re going to get the same person every time. And that’s 100% real. That’s what you’re going to get. You’re going to get a brother, you’re going to get a best friend, and then when it’s time to coach, you’re going to get a coach.”

Although he did not see many snaps last season, he gained valuable experience. Being part of the best defensive unit in the country last season allowed him to learn. And he now looks to carry those lessons into the upcoming season.