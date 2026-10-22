Eric Weddle Expects Bryce Underwood to ‘Move On’ From Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan After Benching Prediction Comes True

Eric Weddle had been questioning Bryce Underwood’s ability to play quarterback for months. When Michigan finally pulled the sophomore at halftime against Penn State, Weddle turned out to be right. And now he believes the benching points to where the quarterback’s career is headed.

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Speaking on The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty on October 20, the former NFL safety claimed the quarterback is already discussing his future with other programs.

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“Reality is, I saw what I saw. I hope Bryce takes this and improves wherever he goes next year,” Weddle said. “It’s crazy that he’s already talking to teams from his agent about where he wants to go. But then they’re trying to say he’s a great leader and this and that. No, the guy’s moving on. We know that.”

Underwood has been a talking subject for Weddle since May. During a spring visit to Michigan with his son, Gaige, a highly regarded high school defensive back being recruited by the Wolverines, the Super Bowl champion had a chance to watch Underwood up close. He said the quarterback’s accuracy and command of the position fell below his expectations.

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During an appearance on the “Zero 2 Sixty” podcast, he refused to stay silent about it and predicted it won’t be long until Whittingham would see it too.

“Mark my words, I was out there for spring ball,” Weddle predicted. “Don’t be surprised if the backup [Tommy Carr is] playing early because that Underwood kid, you know, I don’t think he could throw or play quarterback, so we’ll see.”

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He recalled his words following the Michigan vs. Penn State game on October 17. Underwood had actually completed five of 11 passes for 43 yards against Penn State, throwing two interceptions before Kyle Whittingham replaced him with freshman backup QB Tommy Carr.

Michigan had managed just 80 yards of offense by halftime and hadn’t scored. The decision turned out right as Carr gave the Wolverines a lift, going 5-for-7 for 47 yards and running for another 36, including a touchdown. Michigan rallied to beat its opponent 21-18.

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“I turned on the TV after halftime, and I don’t see the quarterback for Michigan anymore. I thought to myself, ‘Didn’t I say that could happen?'” Weddle further said on The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty. “I knew they had lost. I know the bye week came and they were still going to support him, which I think is the right decision. And then I look up, and he was like 4 of 12 for 20 yards and a couple picks. I said, ‘Damn. Well, maybe it was time.'”

Weddle’s prediction drew a strong response from Wolverines fans, many of whom viewed it as an unnecessarily harsh assessment of a 19-year-old quarterback.

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Weddle did not back away. In subsequent interviews, he explained that his concern was about Underwood’s mechanics, timing, and ability to play from the pocket, rather than a personal dislike of the player.

“I hope he learns to be better,” Weddle explained on October 20. “Cause it’s not personal, guys. The reality is he’s not a very good quarterback… He must have swindled all these people across the land and high school and college and NFL.”

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That was blunt, but the season’s numbers give the criticism a solid football basis. Through six games, Underwood had completed 58.1% of his passes for 924 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions.

His interception total has already exceeded his touchdown passes, and the two against Penn State came in a first half when Michigan could not reach the end zone.

Those figures are difficult to defend for a quarterback who arrived as the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class and carried a $12 million price tag. They do not, however, tell the entire story of a struggling offense.

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Michigan has been inconsistent beyond the quarterback position, and Whittingham’s staff has spent much of the season trying to find a reliable identity. Before the Penn State game, Whittingham had publicly stuck with Underwood despite back-to-back Big Ten defeats.

The head coach had stressed the need to cut turnovers and improve the offense rather than make an immediate change. The first-half performance against Penn State forced his hand.

Carr’s second-half performance gave Michigan a reason to consider keeping him in the lineup. It did not establish that he is a finished product, either. Michigan did much of the work on the ground, with its defense helping close out the 21-18 win.

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If Underwood decides to leave, getting a starting job won’t be enough. He needs a program that can help him regain his confidence and clean up the problems in his game, particularly his accuracy, footwork, and decisions under pressure.

A change of scenery might help, but it would not remove the work required to become a more consistent passer. The next few weeks will now offer a clearer picture.

If Carr starts against Indiana as reported and plays well, Underwood could find himself in a backup role while the staff evaluates the offense. If Carr struggles, Michigan may have to reconsider its options. Kyle Whittingham has not publicly closed the door on Underwood’s return to the lineup.

