Eric Wolford Wife: Who Is Melinda Wolford? Kids, Foundation Story and More

At LSU, Lane Kiffin is wrapping up his staff. The Tigers’ new HC has already brought several coaches with him from Ole Miss. And now, in the middle of all the chaos with December coaching changes, Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge is adding Eric Wolford, a veteran OL coach, to the Tigers’ staff. While he has been coaching for 3 decades, it was his wife, Melinda, who has been with him since his stint in North Texas.

“Former Kentucky OL coach Eric Wolford hired as LSU’s OL coach, source told @On3sports,” Brett McMurphy reported on X. “Wolford has been on SEC staffs the last 9 years at South Carolina, Alabama & UK. Huge get for Lane Kiffin.”

From Wolford’s first stint at Kentucky in 2021 to his two-year stay at Alabama before returning to Lexington in 2024, Wolford’s career reads like a map of SEC trenches. His team distinctly dominated a 10-win season in 2021, but the past few years have been more challenging, particularly with the program changing under Mark Stoops. And through the rebuild and the rough patch, Melinda has been one constant person who’s lived this SEC roller coaster right beside him.

This is a developing story…