ESPN Analyst Gives Carson Beck an Ultimatum To Save Career at Miami

Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck was one of the most-demanded QBs in the transfer portal. And now that he’s landed in the Miami Hurricanes, the expectations couldn’t be higher. He has left the Georgia Bulldogs and is entering an entirely different program. The star QB will be replacing Cam Ward at Miami, and honestly, it’s going to be tough for him to fill those big shoes.

Cam Ward was the heartbeat of the Hurricanes’ offense and also became the most touted player last season. Standing at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing around 220 pounds, Ward racked up 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. He was consistent during the entire season, helping the team get double-digit wins. Unfortunately, even his consistency couldn’t help them reach the ACC championship game, and they lost against Syracuse (42-38) in the final game of the regular season. Ward racked 349 yards and 2 TDs in the game, but it was Orange’s QB Kyle McCord, who stole the spotlight with 380 yards, three touchdowns, leading his team to victory.

ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill addressed Beck’s situation at Miami while drawing a comparison with Ward. “Talking about offense, how do you replace a guy like Cam Ward, who’s a generational talent and very unique, creative, got them [Miami] out of a lot of trouble, was able to pull a rabbit out of a hat,” Luginbill said at ACC Network. “Now, Carson Beck’s gotta get back the 2023 version of himself. A year ago worst rushing output at the University of Georgia per game in 20 years. So that limited play action in past games, also, you don’t have Brock Bowers. There were contributing factors as to why Carson Beck didn’t have the year that maybe many of we’re expecting.”

Luginbill’s assessment rings true because the kind of performance Carson delivered in 2023 was the best so far in his career. Carson completed 302 passes out of 417 attempts, racking up 3,941 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 2023. However, the absence of star tight end Brock Bowers was deeply felt in 2024, especially by Carson. This absence also impacted Beck’s performance, making him seem inconsistent throughout the season. His stats dropped to 3,485 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions; Georgia’s ground game was quite underwhelming in the SEC title game, with just 71 rushing yards and only a single touchdown. So, as Luginbill said, he has to bring back the 2023 version of himself that made fans believe he had NFL potential.

But that’s not just it. His massive $4M NIL deal with the Hurricanes has instantly put him in the spotlight on and off the field. Miami has lost players like Ward, Damien Martinez, and Xavier Restrepo to the NFL, leaving their offense seeming a bit weaker than before, and now it’s up to Carson how he leads them.

Can Carson Beck thrive under pressure?

Mario Cristobal’s squad will start their 2025 season with a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. It’s going to be the 27th meeting between the two programs, in which Notre Dame is currently leading with 17-8-1. Marcus Freeman’s squad was super consistent, losing only one game in the regular season in 2024. They lost, when it mattered the most, losing the CFP championship game against the Ohio State (23-34).

Playing against last season’s finalist is going to be a tough start for Carson in Miami. However, it doesn’t diminish his talent and skills. He has the experience, he knows how to run the game, and Luginbill echoes the same thoughts. “He is really smart, he can process, he can anticipate get the ball out of his hand. I want to see if, every now and then, you can come up with some creative play. That avoids a negative play and keeps the chains moving,” he said.

Their WR room is inexperienced with players like JoJo Trader, Ray Ray Joseph, and true freshman Ny Carr. There’s no lack of talent, but the experience is thin, and the same goes for the RB unit. So, Carson has a lot on his shoulders, and things can’t be taken lightly. If things go sideways, the first one to answer would be the leader himself. So, it’s not just about Carson stepping up; the whole squad needs to prove that they’re ready for the big stage.