A video of a golden retriever wolfing down a steak in New York has turned into a bigger fight than anyone expected. Kirk Herbstreit’s dog Peter is now the target of a harsh line from OutKick host Craig Carton, who had already gone after the ESPN analyst over that same meal a week earlier. This time, though, the complaint had nothing to do with restaurant manners.

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“We all wish that Fiona hadn’t died, and instead, Kirk Herbstreit’s dog Peter did,” said OutKick host Craig Carton on his show. In plain terms, he said he wished Peter had died in her place.

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He was reacting to news from the Cincinnati Zoo that Fiona, a nine-year-old hippo, had died after swallowing a visitor’s knit hat. Vets worked on her around the clock, but she could not pass the hat.

Carton mocked the public mourning, told listeners hippos kill more than 500 people a year, and called out the parent who let a child toss the hat.

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Herbstreit had no part in the hippo story, but the line had a link from an earlier controversy. About a week before, Herbstreit posted a video of Peter eating a steak at a New York City restaurant. He cut the meat into pieces, set it in front of the dog, and Peter cleared the plate in well under a minute.

“Petey got into another steak in NYC last night… I wish he would enjoy it,” Herbstreit wrote.

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“I’m not anti-dog. I just don’t want to go to a steakhouse and eat next to a dog. Because it’s disgusting,” said Carton, going after it on Friday.

He also took shots at Herbstreit for filming the meal and for serving an expensive steak to a dog while sitting with his wife and friends. His argument was that other diners could have their night spoiled by a dog sitting nearby.

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OutKick’s report said FDA food safety guidance and state health codes generally keep ordinary pets out of indoor dining areas, and that emotional support animals do not get the same access as service animals under the ADA. The restaurant was never named, though.

Plenty of dog owners sided with Herbstreit. And the hippo comment drew a rougher response. One social media user wrote that there had to be something wrong with Carton, while another called it a genuinely awful thing to say.

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Peter is no random pet to Herbstreit’s audience. The golden retriever travels with him to college football games, a role he took over after Herbstreit’s previous dog, Ben, died in November 2024.

On November 7, Herbstreit marked two years since Ben’s death with an Instagram post. “We miss him every day,” he wrote. Fans have seen Peter next to him before the 2024 SEC Championship in Atlanta and at College GameDay in Tuscaloosa in October 2025.

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The story really has two parts. The first was a debate over whether a dog belongs at a steakhouse table, which has health codes and etiquette to argue about. But a week later, Carton wished the same dog dead on air, and the reaction obviously turned harsher.