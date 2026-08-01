ESPN Analyst Leaves Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith Out of His Heisman Contenders

Ole Miss’s Trinidad Chambliss is currently the favorite to win the Heisman, along with Texas’s Arch Manning. However, in that Heisman discussion, many analysts often overlook Jeremiah Smith as they favor QBs. A prominent ESPN analyst did the same.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On July 31, ESPN’s Jordan Rodgers talked about his top-5 Heisman favorites. He kept Chambliss and Arch Manning in the top 2, followed by Josh Hoover, Julian Sayin, and John Mateer. He did highlight Jeremiah’s role in Sayin’s Heisman hopes, though. However, he still kept the OSU star WR off his list. But it wasn’t because of Smith’s potential lack of production in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If they (Ohio State) are really good, It’s going to be Sayin. Unfortunately, if he’s (Jeremiah Smith) putting up big numbers, it means so is Sayin,” Rodgers explained his decision to omit Jeremiah Smith.

After a phenomenal freshman season in 2024, Jeremiah Smith didn’t lack production last year. He notched 1,243 receiving yards for 12 touchdowns as OSU made it to the playoffs. Along with Carnell Tate, Smith was a major reason Sayin could pass at an impressive 77% accuracy, totaling 3,610 yards. Despite that, Smith wasn’t the Heisman finalist, while Sayin was. The same could happen this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Julian Sayin led the country in completion percentage last year, 77%. Let me tell you, that is hard to do, throwing in shorts and T-shirts with your kid in the front yard,” Rodgers said. “He did it at Ohio State, and he’s got one of the best weapons in the country in Jeremiah Smith, a dynamic running back as well.

He’s going to be right in the mix at the end of this one.”

Currently, Jeremiah Smith has Heisman odds of +1200 to +1400, which are the highest among all non-QBs. Beyond those odds, though, Smith also has a key skill to perfect that may greatly help him win the coveted award in New York. Jeremiah Smith’s unit was among the bottom Power-4 programs in yards after catch. Now, new WRs coach Cortez Hankton has already deployed schemes to help Smith with that. Moreover, Arthur Smith’s playbook will have a strong run game to give receivers the space in the middle of the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, Smith was tackled easily after the catch. This year, with better spacing and a run game, he’ll have room to break tackles. OSU’s run game ranked 72nd nationally in 2025; Arthur Smith’s scheme is expected to improve it in 2026.

It won’t be a surprise if Jeremiah Smith manages to cross that 1,500-yard mark this year. If that happens, it will undoubtedly benefit Sayin in his Heisman hopes. At the end of the season, it won’t be a surprise if Smith and Sayin split the final Heisman votes.