ESPN Analyst Makes Case for Lincoln Riley’s CFP Run As USC HC Faces Hot Seat

Just as the pressure on Lincoln Riley’s job at USC reaches a boiling point, an ESPN analyst is making a surprising case for his success. Another miss could result in USC showing him the door. But even with all the scrutiny, the analyst’s report suggests that Riley could make a positive impact in the upcoming season.

Riley’s seat is scorching because patience has worn thin following recent defensive coordinator turnover and underachieving units. He must prove his high-priced tenure can finally produce a balanced and championship-caliber defense rather than just flashy offensive statistics. The pressure to capitalize on the expanded playoff format has never been higher.

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In a recent ESPN early predictions feature, reporter Heather Dinich said that USC could be the team from 2025 that makes the College Football Playoff in 2026. She wrote, “Texas is my preseason No. 1, but I’ll add USC to this conversation.” Dinich explained that Riley has the players and resources needed to reach 10 wins, something he hasn’t done since his first season.

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Well, Dinich isn’t wrong, as Lincoln Riley has been working since day 1 to build a strong team. He pulled the No. 1-ranked recruiting class for the 2026 season, which includes five-star players like offensive lineman Keenyi Pepe, defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield, and edge rusher Luke Wafle. The team added 35 players to the team, which means that players are already practicing and developing with them.

The defense’s ineptitude was on full display against Illinois, where the unit surrendered over 500 total yards. The defensive line generated almost no pressure, sacking QB Luke Altmyer just once, which exposed a secondary that was already missing safety Kamari Ramsey.

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On top of that, their cornerback, Brandon Conley, made the team’s only tackle for loss. In a direct response to these glaring defensive failures, Riley made a significant move by hiring Gary Patterson, the longtime TCU head coach renowned for his defensive expertise.

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Since the very first day, Patterson has been bringing notable changes to the game, too. At USC’s spring practice, the defensive backs had a white stripe on their helmets. Patterson has already implemented new techniques, such as adding a white stripe to the defensive backs’ helmets. This visual aid allows coaches to instantly track players’ head placement and eye discipline during drills, correcting technical flaws in real-time.

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While fans lamented the end of the century-old Notre Dame rivalry, the hiatus serves as a calculated CFP maneuver. Riley previously questioned if the grueling matchup was worth the late-season risk. By prioritizing preservation over tradition in negotiations, USC removed a massive roadblock, giving Lincoln Riley a clearer path to the playoffs.

Last month, the USC Trojans almost made CBS’s way-too-early top 10 list, securing the 11th spot. Their grind to bring in experienced players, adding to the team’s depth, became one of the reasons behind it.

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Lincoln Riley doubles down on offensive line development

After Friday’s spring practice, head coach Lincoln Riley talked about how the team is improving, especially the freshman offensive linemen. He explained that since USC already has several experienced players returning, the new freshmen do not have to play right away.

“Obviously, we return a lot of guys that have played for us, so we’re in that position with our freshmen, where nobody has to play, but at the same time, like any other position here, if somebody’s good enough to play, then they’re gonna play,” Riley said. “You love having a point where you know you can just develop these guys. They’ve got some great examples in the room of how to do it.”

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One player who made the most impact was offensive lineman Keenyi Pepe. As per Riley, he has already impressed the coaches with his size, strength, and athletic ability. Riley believes Pepe has a rare mix of power and movement that can make him very effective on the offensive line. Another player is offensive tackle Canon Smith, who has shown positive signs in practice and has done some good things early while adjusting to the team.

With a revamped defensive staff, a more manageable schedule, and a wealth of young talent, the excuses for Lincoln Riley are gone. The only question is whether these offseason adjustments will finally translate into the playoff berth that has eluded him at USC.