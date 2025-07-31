ESPN Analyst’s Revelation on USC and Lincoln Riley Puts 17 Big Ten Teams on High Alert

Lincoln Riley’s USC is seriously underrated going into the 2025 season, and that’s a story that’s flying under the radar. After a hot start to his USC tenure with an 11-3 record in his first year, Riley’s teams have seen some ups and downs. They slipped to 8-5 and 7-6 in the last two years. But now Riley has settled in. And his system is starting to take root, especially with quarterback Jayden Maiava now firmly in charge. USC also bolstered its coaching, bringing in an experienced NFL assistant to fix defensive problems. It’s something that’s held the team back.

Despite the noisy Big Ten chatter around perennial powerhouses, USC is quietly building momentum with a loaded recruiting class. And also a manageable schedule that skips some of the hardest Big Ten matchups. That’s when Greg McElroy and Matt Barrie sit down to hash out why USC’s going to be an underdog in the B1G this season. Barrie highlights how USC hasn’t been part of most national conversations in recent months. But it’s also largely because the spotlight has been on Big Ten powers like Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State since USC’s move to the Big Ten.

“They dominated in the Pack 12, where we would talk about him every year because he was the best team in the league, along with Oregon,” Matt said on the show. “Well, now they’re in the Big 10. Regionally, it makes zero sense. So they’re kind of being forgotten about, and that’s when USC is scary.” From roughly 2000 to 2010, USC was a powerhouse. They have won the Pac-12 seven times, including a stretch of eight straight conference championships before 2017. Their success was legendary. During the iconic Pete Carroll era (2003-2005), they posted an insane 37-2 record. They claimed a couple of national titles and had multiple Heisman Trophy winners like Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart. But then things started to change.

The Pac-12 itself, long called the “Conference of Champions” thanks to all the NCAA titles its members racked up. And then the shift happened, USC’s move into the Big Ten for the 2024-25 season made zero regional sense. Like travel distances exploded, and rivalries that fueled fan passion got diluted or lost. This led to USC being kind of forgotten. But this means USC gets to quietly rebuild and quietly surprise. Matt adds, “And the college football hotbeds aren’t going to LA. They’re kind of hanging out in the South, hanging out up here in Columbus, and the upper Midwest. That’s what they do. And so when USC isn’t being discussed, yet they’ve been doing their work and Lincoln Riley’s been making the necessary changes, I’m with you. They’re a team that’s going to come out and go, ‘Oh, hell, USC’s awake again. ‘”

Lincoln Riley’s been quietly making all the right changes. Tweaking the offense, improving coaching staffs, and getting players like quarterback Maiava ready to shine. One of the biggest headline grabs was the hiring of NFL legend Rob Ryan as assistant head coach for defense and linebackers. Ryan’s resume is insane, with over 35 years in coaching and two Super Bowl rings. He also coached some of the NFL’s best defenders. Bringing him into the fold means USC’s defense is getting a serious upgrade. Add to that the clever move of bringing back Adrian Klemm. He is a former Oregon and Patriots offensive line coach and a defensive analyst.

This might sound odd at first, but Klemm’s deep offensive knowledge allows him to provide a unique perspective to USC’s defense. USC also boosted its recruiting and skill positions with Chad Savage. Experts regard him as a skilled recruiter for his work in Southern California and Arizona. Then there’s Trovon Reed, the cornerbacks coach known as one of the country’s best recruiters. And he is especially impressive for having sent two players to the prestigious Reese’s Senior Bowl recently. So basically, Trojans might end up being one of the top 10 teams preseason, and anyone ignoring them is in for a shock once the season kicks off. And Riley has all the necessary tools to do so.

Why Lincoln Riley’s not settling anymore

Lincoln Riley’s master plan for the 2025 USC season is all about building a balanced, dynamic team that can quietly climb its way back to the top. Riley is obsessed with not settling for “average” or just “good.” He wants USC to be a national powerhouse every single year. One big piece of this plan is the offensive tweak involving the tight ends. Under tight ends and inside receivers coach Chad Savage, this group is transforming from just blockers and safety nets into real weapons who run crisp routes and create matchup nightmares for defenses.

Lake McRee, who is back for his final year, is the shining star here. He is a leader and a reliable target for Maiava, especially when plays break down. This new approach gives Riley’s offense an added edge of unpredictability and depth. Speaking of Maiava, Riley made it clear he’s the front-runner at QB for 2025, mainly because of how he finished last year strong, showing toughness, good decision-making, and clutch performances.

But the QB race remains competitive, with young talents like freshman Husan Longstreet pushing hard in practice. And with Ryan in the mix, the defense is aiming to improve from last year’s struggles. This bolstered staff, combined with new talent and better depth, should help the Trojans close out games tightly and put more pressure on their opponents.