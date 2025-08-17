ESPN Analysts Reveal Where Auburn Stands Against Alabama as Hugh Freeze and Co. Rank High in 2025 Power Index

“Hugh Freeze is on the hot seat. I don’t think there’s any question,” Paul Finebaum declared on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning. “And the person who put Hugh Freeze in the hot seat is Hugh Freeze.” Direct, blunt, and impossible to ignore. That’s the narrative building around Hugh Freeze in the Plains this offseason. But here’s a twist. Even as he faces the heat, Auburn is suddenly finding itself back in the national conversation.

Hugh Freeze enters his third season in Auburn with an 11-14 record and a restless fan base. History isn’t on his side because the Tigers have rarely kept a coach through three straight losing seasons. But this offseason feels different. Transfers are in, optimism is building, and ESPN analysts are driving the hype train, particularly Heather Dinich who is planting her flag in an eyebrow-raising prediction.

When Auburn insider Justin Hokanson posted a video of analysts weighing in on Auburn on X on August 16, one voice stood out. “I’m going to tell you right now that Auburn is going to win the Iron Bowl,” Heather Dinich claimed. And that stems from her faith in Hugh Freeze’s roster overhaul. “Hugh Freeze has finally had the time to bring in the players that can help him do that,” she added, showing her belief that the pieces are finally in place for Auburn to snap its ugly five game skid against Alabama. And if she’s right, it would be a legacy definer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The prep for the Iron Bowl is 24/7, 365. There’s no offseason in this rivalry. Inside the state, folks are already counting down to November, when Auburn gets Alabama in Jordan-Hare. Heather Dinich’s conviction is giving Auburn fans the license to dream and putting Hugh Freeze in a no-excuses corner. Because the Tiger fans don’t just want progress. They want blood, a “statement win,” and the Iron Bowl is where legacies are forged. And of course, the HC hasn’t earned that legacy yet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hugh Freeze took Auburn to a bowl in 2023, only to get smacked by Maryland, 31–13. Then he followed it up with a 5–7 dud in 2024. That’s why Paul Finebaum and Ari Wasserman both have him high on their hot-seat boards. But Heather Dinich’s belief isn’t blind because it’s tied to a quarterback who might finally give Auburn an identity. Jackson Arnold, the Oklahoma transfer. A former 5-star with a chip on his shoulder, he represents Auburn’s best chance at consistent QB play in years. Now, with the QB, Georgia Tech burner Eric Singleton Jr., and a revamped offensive line, Auburn’s attack looks SEC-ready. Maybe that’s why ESPN is high on them in 2025.

ESPN Football Power Index backs up Hugh Freeze’s hype

ESPN Football Power Index ranked Auburn No. 21 nationally, giving them a projected 6.9 wins and an 83.6% chance at bowl eligibility. For a program that has dropped seven games in each of the last four seasons, that’s a major spike. Hugh Freeze’s portal moves signal the belief that Jackson Arnold can flip Auburn’s QB narrative. To put it bluntly, last year Auburn was the “best bad team in football,” as Ari Wasserman said, but this year they could be the most improved.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And let’s not forget who sits on the horizon. ESPN’s model has Georgia at No. 2, Alabama at No. 3, and Texas A&M at No. 9. All of them are on Auburn’s schedule. Still, numbers only go so far. The FPI gives the Tigers just a 12% chance to crash the Playoff party and virtually no margin for another 5–7 season. For Hugh Freeze, the difference between a respectable 7–5 finish and a jaw-dropping 10–2 run could decide whether he’s recruiting for Auburn in 2026 or booking tee times.

And somewhere between Heather Dinich’s bold Iron Bowl prophecy and Finebaum’s scathing hot-seat verdict lies Auburn’s reality. A program teetering between miracle and meltdown. The question is if Hugh Freeze can execute enough to live to see another year on The Plains.