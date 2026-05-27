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ESPN Announces Laura Rutledge’s Replacement For SEC Nation

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Khosalu Puro

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May 27, 2026 | 12:47 AM EDT

HomeCollege Football

ESPN Announces Laura Rutledge’s Replacement For SEC Nation

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Khosalu Puro

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May 27, 2026 | 12:47 AM EDT

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For almost 10 years, Laura Rutledge was the steady voice in the middle of all the college football madness. She was handling Paul Finebaum debates, Tim Tebow analysis, and the weekly drama that comes with SEC football. Now, ESPN is giving that role to Matt Barrie.

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According to On3’s Brett McMurphy, Matt Barrie will replace Laura Rutledge as host of SEC Nation. The show is reportedly exploring halftime segments from SEC stadiums this fall. Barrie is a longtime ESPN figure who’s done everything from SportsCenter to play-by-play to college football studio hosting and had just revised his deal with ESPN last March. 

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It’s a notable shift for Laura Rutledge who has been the glue of the show since 2017. But ESPN has bigger plans for her. Her workload is already loaded. She’s been handling NFL Live, Monday Night Football, and marquee college football sidelines. And now ESPN is preparing for its first Super Bowl broadcast in February 2027. That promotion ladder was always coming and SEC Nation just had to go.

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Khosalu Puro

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Khosalu Puro is a Primetime College Football Writer at EssentiallySports, keeping a close watch on everything from locker room buzz to end zone drama. Her journalism career began with four relentless years covering regional football circuits, where she honed her eye for team dynamics on the field. At EssentiallySports, she took that foundation national, leading coverage across the college football space. For the past two seasons, she has anchored ES Marquee Saturdays, managing live weekend coverage while sharing her expertise with the team’s emerging writers. She also plays a key role in the CFB Pro Writer Program, a unique initiative connecting editorial storytelling with fan-driven content. Khosalu ensures her experience is passed on to the rest of the team as well.

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