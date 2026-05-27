ESPN Announces Laura Rutledge’s Replacement For SEC Nation

For almost 10 years, Laura Rutledge was the steady voice in the middle of all the college football madness. She was handling Paul Finebaum debates, Tim Tebow analysis, and the weekly drama that comes with SEC football. Now, ESPN is giving that role to Matt Barrie.

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According to On3’s Brett McMurphy, Matt Barrie will replace Laura Rutledge as host of SEC Nation. The show is reportedly exploring halftime segments from SEC stadiums this fall. Barrie is a longtime ESPN figure who’s done everything from SportsCenter to play-by-play to college football studio hosting and had just revised his deal with ESPN last March.

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It’s a notable shift for Laura Rutledge who has been the glue of the show since 2017. But ESPN has bigger plans for her. Her workload is already loaded. She’s been handling NFL Live, Monday Night Football, and marquee college football sidelines. And now ESPN is preparing for its first Super Bowl broadcast in February 2027. That promotion ladder was always coming and SEC Nation just had to go.