ESPN Announces Major Holly Rowe News For Arch Manning & Texas’ Week 4 Game

The Arch Manning and Holly Rowe saga looked like it was finally heading into the rearview mirror. But ESPN has now made one decision that could put the entire storyline back under the spotlight. According to Ryan Schumpert of On3, Rowe will be back on the sideline when No. 1 Texas travels to Knoxville to face No. 14 Tennessee in Week 4.

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ESPN decided to stick with its superstar broadcast trio of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and, of course, Rowe, shutting down rumors that she would be taken off the game after the Arch Manning and Steve Sarkisian drama. By keeping her on its main broadcast crew, ESPN is making it clear that they trust their veteran reporter to handle the biggest game of Week 4 without any awkwardness.

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The whole drama started right after Texas pulled off an epic, 20-point fourth-quarter comeback victory against No. 1 Ohio State. Rowe went up to Coach Sarkisian on the field for the standard postgame interview, but things went sideways fast. Sarkisian was already frustrated with ESPN’s technical delays that had been dragging out since halftime. The emotion got the best of him.

The Longhorns head honcho yelled, “Texas Fight, Hook ’em!” straight into her mic and walked off to celebrate with his players, leaving Rowe standing there completely stunned on live television.

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Naturally, the internet did what the internet does, and the clip of the interview snub went viral instantly. But things took a dark turn when someone created a highly manipulated, AI-generated video of the interaction. The fake video was edited to look like Sarkisian backhanded and slapped Rowe right down to the turf.

While most people recognized it was a toxic hoax, the video spread like wildfire across sports Twitter and TikTok.

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Enter Arch Manning. During a Monday press conference, the star quarterback was asked if he’d seen any funny memes or videos from the postgame celebrations. Manning, trying to be casual, brought up the fake clip. He told reporters, “I saw an AI edit of Sark’s interview. Y’all seen that one? That’s a good one. Of him slapping Holly Rowe. It’s hilarious.”

Obviously, the room laughed at the teenager’s joke. However, the Internet came for Manning’s head, with fans calling out Manning for finding a video depicting violence against a woman funny.

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Realizing how badly he messed up, Manning didn’t wait long to clear the air. He took to Instagram and X to issue a sincere apology, admitting there was “nothing funny about it” and saying he was deeply sorry for the hurt his careless words caused.

Rowe, showing why she’s one of the most respected pros in the business, accepted the apology gracefully online, posting: “Thank you, Arch. I appreciate our conversation about this… Apology accepted. We move forward with respect and kindness.”

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Coach Sarkisian also addressed the media to smooth things over, expressing regret for letting his impatience to get the best of him after the game.

He emphasized his deep, long-standing respect for Rowe, noting that the two have known each other since his college playing days at BYU.

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Fellow ESPN announcer Chris Fowler also jumped to Rowe’s defense, calling her an absolute “pro’s pro” who handled a messy situation with total class. With the apologies out of the way, all eyes are turning to the actual football game this Saturday in Knoxville.

This is far from the first time ESPN has trusted Rowe to stand her ground during high-tension games. Over her nearly thirty-year career at the network, she has handled heat-of-the-moment postgame clashes with legendary coaches like Nick Saban and Urban Meyer without stepping back from her duties.

ESPN historically rarely pulls top talent over internet outrage, and keeping Rowe on the field matches how they have handled similar viral sidelines in the past.

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This decision goes way beyond a routine weekend assignment. Pulling Rowe would have set a dangerous precedent, basically letting viral internet trolls and an AI-generated hoax dictate who reports on the sidelines.

By standing behind Rowe and keeping the A-team together, ESPN sends a firm message to the industry: real newsrooms stick with veteran journalists instead of giving in to online noise.