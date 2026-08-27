ESPN Announces Major Nick Saban News Ahead Of College Football Week 0

A six-part series seems insufficient to capture 28 seasons of college football, but ESPN will attempt to do so as they’ve announced the date for the documentary on Nick Saban. The series will give fans a closer look at the legendary coach’s remarkable career spanning seven national championships.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“THE PROCESS — like we’ve never seen it before,” The Next Round announced on X on August 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

From multiple undefeated seasons to a record number of NCAA Championships, there will be a lot for the documentary to cover as the announcement comes in mere days before the Week 0 slate is scheduled to begin on August 29.

“ESPN is set to debut “Saban”, a six-part documentary series on Nick Saban, Thursday, October 8th. The series will feature hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage from Saban’s legendary run at Alabama. While also diving into his life, philosophy and stops at LSU, the Miami Dolphins and beyond. Saban. Ms Terry. Former players, assistants and rivals. Behind-the-scenes footage that was never allowed out of the building during his coaching days.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming ESPN docuseries Saban is structured to be the definitive, deep-dive portrait of Saban’s career. It breaks down the heavily guarded curtain of his famous “process”.

The series is a joint venture between ESPN and Words + Pictures. The elite production house led by CEO Connor Schell. He is known for anchoring ESPN’s acclaimed 30 for 30 brand and The Last Dance. Russell Dinallo is directing the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project is produced by Schell, Libby Geist, Aaron Cohen, and Alexa Conway, alongside prominent sports journalist Tom Rinaldi. Gabe Honig serves as the showrunner and co-executive producer.

Director Russell Dinallo noted that capturing Saban’s signature sideline intensity on camera was easy. Viewers will be surprised by the unexpected amount of “heart” and vulnerability that anchors the narrative.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his 17 seasons at Alabama, Saban famously maintained a strict standing rule. No internal media or raw footage could ever leave the football building while he was actively coaching.

Once Saban gave the production crew the green light to tell his story, the doors to this vault opened. It released hundreds of hours of completely unreleased, behind-the-scenes video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series heavily features unedited, hidden moments inside the practice fields and locker rooms. It documents both the raw ecstasy of his biggest championship wins and the heavy silence of his toughest losses.

The docuseries features more than 30 hours of direct footage. Including newly recorded interviews with Nick Saban himself, alongside his wife, Terry Saban. She pulled back the curtain on his intense personal routine and life at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

To build out the narrative, the producers interviewed more than 70 of the most significant figures who worked both alongside and against him across the football landscape, including Kirby Smart, Steve Sarkisian, and Lane Kiffin. Long-time friend and legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick. Former Alabama icons Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, and college football analyst Tim Tebow also joined in.

While the series emphasises his unmatched run of six national titles with the Alabama Crimson Tide and one with the LSU Tigers, it is designed to explicitly highlight the failures and emotional struggles that shaped him.

The documentary dedicates significant focus to his brief, highly criticised tenure with the Miami Dolphins, framed by the creators as one of the hardest and most tumultuous stretches of his professional life.

ADVERTISEMENT

A crucial emotional arc explores Saban’s relationship with his father, Nick Saban Sr., who instilled his legendary, meticulous work ethic but tragically passed away before he could see his son achieve head-coaching success.

The release schedule of the six individual episodes

All six episodes of the Saban docuseries will be available to stream at launch on October 8, 2026, via the ESPN App. For traditional cable viewers, ESPN has structured a televised rollout that spans across October and early November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to relive Nick Saban’s legendary journey, with the six-part documentary set to air weekly on ESPN. The series kicks off with Episode 1, “The Process,” on Thursday, October 8, at 6:00 PM ET, followed by “Death Valley” on October 15.

“Black Diamonds” arrives October 20, with “Home” airing October 27, both at 7:00 PM ET. The final two episodes, “The Mountain” and “Pride,” will air on October 29 and November 5, respectively, at 6:00 PM ET.

It’s a must-watch lineup for Saban fans eager to revisit the moments and memories that defined one of college football’s greatest coaching careers.

The broadcast dates alternate between Tuesday and Thursday nights to accommodate ESPN’s live mid-week sports scheduling.