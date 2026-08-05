ESPN Announces Matt Barrie Replacement for Major College Football Role

ESPN has been experiencing a few shakeups for the past few months, with several reporters and analysts switching roles within the company. Following the recent layoffs that came with ESPN’s acquisition of NFL Network, the switches just increased even more. Ahead of the 2026 college football season, the network reportedly landed a replacement for sportscaster Matt Barrie.

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According to Awful Announcing, Matt Barrie is expected to be replaced by Alyssa Lang in his role as the host of ESPN’s college football studio wrap-arounds on Friday night and Saturday in Bristol. Lang’s new role would likely mean she vacates her former role as the host of SEC Now, since both shows air in the same time window. While we haven’t received a confirmation, Lang hinted at a new opportunity in a post on X.

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“Still going to be working CFB Saturdays! Just in a different role. Will share more soon,” Lang wrote on X.

A possible change for Alyssa Lang was perceived after she was among the missing names from ESPN’s college football commentary lineup for the 2026 season. Although Lang was absent from the sideline reporter listings, the lineup also omitted longtime play-by-play announcers Mark Jones and Dave Flemming, who recently departed the network. Before this season, Lang had been the host of SEC Now and a sideline reporter during some games televised on ESPN.

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Lang graduated from the University of South Carolina and worked with First Coast News in Jacksonville and WLTX in Columbia before joining ESPN and the SEC Network in the summer of 2018. Alongside Peter Burns and Dari Nowkhah, she has been one of the hosts of SEC Now for some years. Lang’s new role comes after she signed a new deal with the company in 2025. She began hosting SportsCenter in 2024 and joined NBA sideline reporting in 2025.

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In her new role, she would replace Matt Barrie, who left to become the host of SEC Nation. In turn, Barrie was a replacement for Laura Rutledge, who left the role to focus more on hosting NFL Live and serving as a sideline reporter for Monday Night Football, leading up to ESPN’s coverage of Super Bowl LXI in February 2027.

Lang will likely have a smoother experience than Barrie in her new role. After the announcement of his new role as host of SEC Nation, Barrie faced backlash from college football fans for being an alumnus of Arizona State University—a Big 12 program—while hosting an SEC show. Barrie was labeled an outsider, as fans feel a premier conference show should be hosted by someone who lived the SEC culture as a student. In fact, some viewers campaigned for him to be replaced in the role by any other host with SEC ties, and Lang was one of those suggested.

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High expectations for Matt Barrie in new role

Barrie understands that the legacy he has to meet with is no child’s play. Rutledge won the hearts of fans, athletes, and coaches for over a decade with her personality and style and famously earned the nickname “Queen of College Football.”

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Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart dedicated the opening of his speech during a media appearance to praising her for a great stint as the host of SEC Nation.

However, Barrie is a 13-year veteran who knows his onions, and it will not take long for him to use his own personality and style to win fans over. Furthermore, he is not alone in the new role. He is joined by a panel of returning analysts, including Paul Finebaum, Tim Tebow, and Roman Harper, as well as newcomer Chase Daniel.