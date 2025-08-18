ESPN Announces Quadruple Delight for HBCUs, Featuring Michael Vick, as Stephen A. Smith Takes Charge

If you’re a college football fan, this is the news that will make you wonder what’s brewing for fall Saturdays. ESPN’s First Take is flipping the script this season, doubling down on HBCU football with the most ambitious rollout they’ve ever attempted. Four campuses, live crowds, and a serious focus on the culture and competition that make HBCU football electric. And while the biggest energy may be swirling around the schedule itself, wait until you see who’s headlining this tour.

Of course, it’s Stephen A. Smith at the wheel, a proud product of Winston-Salem State. So you know this is personal for him and not just for television. First Take is starting its coverage at Norfolk State University, where football fever is already off the charts, because Michael Vick is making his debut as the Spartans’ head coach. Vick’s game-changing speed and creativity shaped the NFL and college football for a generation. Now, he’s back in his native Virginia, with First Take putting a national spotlight on his first game. The university’s profile, its campus energy, and its hope for a football renaissance: it’s all coming together on national TV, with the whole country watching.

First Take is about celebrating iconic rivalries and spotlighting the next wave of coaches and stars. After Norfolk State, Stephen A. Smith heads to Birmingham for the Magic City Classic, showcasing the deep-rooted drama between Alabama State and Alabama A&M, one of the largest, most storied HBCU matchups in America. Then on October 29, it’s on to Delaware State, where the build-up is off the charts. This is where things get wild. Norfolk State’s Michael Vick will meet Delaware State’s rookie head coach, DeSean Jackson. Eagles’ fans will remember them torching NFL defenses together, but now they’ll be calling plays against each other, under the lights at Lincoln Financial Field. For fans of both the NFL and the college game, it’s a rare opportunity to see star power collide on a unique stage.

Michael Vick on the sidelines during the NCAA football game between the Syracuse Orange and the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia.

What makes this showdown so compelling, apart from the history between Vick and Jackson, is the future these two legends represent for HBCU programs. Both took their NFL stardom and flipped it into a genuine commitment to coaching, leadership, and changing the narrative for HBCU athletes. The banter, connection, and competitive fire? You know it’ll crackle, not only on the field but also in those back-and-forth sidelines and interviews leading up to the game. As First Take blasts this matchup out to millions, you’re guaranteed fireworks whether you root for the Blue and Gold, the Green and Gold, or just love seeing superstars bring their swagger to college ball.

This fall is a win for ESPN, Stephen A. Smith, and HBCUs. But more importantly, it’s a win for sports culture. The visibility, the storytelling, and the chance for athletes and coaches to own their space on the biggest sports stage in America, and that’s what matters. By highlighting Michael Vick, DeSean Jackson, and the rivalries that shape HBCU football, Stephen A. Smith and First Take is proving there’s nowhere you have to go to see greatness. You just need to tune in, lean back, and get swept up in a season oozing with heart, history, and new legends on the sidelines.

HBCU football set for a huge showdown

Fans can expect an electric atmosphere when Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson lead their teams into the HBCU showdown on October 30. Jackson captures the mood and says, “The Linc gets crazy already. Now you’ve got two Legends; it’s going to be hype. There’s going to be a lot of conversations before the game, but during the game, we aren’t going to talk. It’s going to be heated.“ His words bring to life not just the crowd’s intensity, but the respect between two stars with histories of game-changing plays in Philadelphia. This anticipation is the feeling that something special will unfold under the lights.

Both Vick and Jackson see the event as a chance to shape the next generation. Vick says, “I think they can expect excitement. DeSean and I are excited about what we’re doing in life right now. God has been good to us, and we get to pour into these young men and teach them. We played at the highest level and we’re just trying to pass it down.” The focus is on legacy, mentorship, and molding future stars with the lessons learned on the biggest stages. Moreover, this season will be historic for HBCUs. The eyeballs attracted by both the stars and the national telecast by Stephen A. Smith and First Take will do wonders for the football scene.

Philadelphia’s support also carries a deeper meaning for both players. As Vick shares, “That’s not surprising at all. The City of Philadelphia, despite the things we did on the field, it was more so about the things we did off the field.” Both of their impact in Philly stretch beyond touchdowns. They’ve helped set the standard off the field, and the city’s embrace of this HBCU clash is one more sign that the bond isn’t just built on football.

But for Eagles fans, that bond also brings a dilemma. As NFL reporter Symone Stanley put it: “How are we supposed to approach this as Eagles’ fans because we want both of y’all to win?” Her solution? Split jerseys. Vick readily agreed to it. “That’s true because he got his Vick. I got my Jackson, so just collide, and there’ll be I got you. Yeah, we’re gonna try to figure that one out because you said we need to split jerseys.” So, as October 30 approaches, do you have your pick, or is this the season for split jerseys?